BILLINGS — Kalispell Flathead ran away from Butte after a close first quarter to eliminate the Bulldogs 60-33 Saturday morning in a loser-out game of the Class AA girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Maddy Moy scored 20 points and Clare Converse contributed 14 points and four assists for the Bravettes, who bounced back from their first-round loss to Billings Senior.
Butte was within three points after the first quarter, but the Bravettes built a 40-24 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Kodie Hoagland scored 13 points to lead Butte, which saw its season end at 11-13
Flathead (17-6) plays either Billings West or Missoula Hellgate at 9 a.m. Saturday in another loser-out game. That game will be held at Billings Skyview High School, with the winner advancing to the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. back at Metra.
Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 43
Emily McElmurry scored 15 points and three other Sentinel players scored at least eight points in the Spartans' morning loser-out victory.
The Spartans outscored the Rustlers 30-19 in the third and fourth quarters after the game was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Kassidy Kirgan and Brooke Stayner put in nine points and Kodi Fraser added eight for the Spartans (12-12), who will play another loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. against either Billings Senior or Billings Skyview. The winner of that game advances to the third-place game at 3:30 p.m.
Lauren Lindseth scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for the Rustlers, who led by as many as nine in the first half. Alex Madsen added 11 points for CMR, which finished the season 11-13.
This story will be updated.
