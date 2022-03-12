BILLINGS — Kalispell Flathead girls basketball coach Sam Tudor emerged from a joyous locker room, where his team had been singing — almost yelling, really — along to Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believing,” which sounded to be at full blast.
“My ears are ringing,” he said to no one in particular.
Flathead’s first trip to the Class AA state girls basketball tournament in nine years turned out to be productive and the impetus for the celebration.
The Bravettes bounced back from a first-round loss and claimed the third-place trophy by beating Missoula Sentinel 53-44 Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Bravettes hadn’t won tournament hardware since 2007, when that group of Bravettes also placed third.
“It took us a while to get comfortable on this court, but they started performing like I knew they would,” Tudor said of his team, which won three in a row at the tournament, including two on Saturday, after Thursday’s loss to finish the season 19-6. “I had a lot of confidence we could do it.
“Even just this last game, they’re kind of sleepwalking right now. They’re going to sleep well this week. But they’ve earned it. I’m just humbled and proud.”
Kennedy Moore scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Maddy Moy added 11 points for the Bravettes. The team’s lone senior, Clare Converse, closed her career with a seven-point, five-rebound performance.
Flathead trailed 31-24 with 5:10 to go in the third quarter, but a 12-0 run gave the Bravettes a 36-31 lead heading into the fourth. Sentinel never regained the lead, though the Spartans were within 42-41 at one point.
“It was just guts,” Tudor said. “I mean, I didn’t go very deep on my bench and when I did, the bench came through when we needed them. So, just a great performance. It’s good to see Clare go out on a win. It’s pretty rare what they accomplished today, so a lot of guts.”
Emily McElmurry led Sentinel (13-13) with 15 points and Olivia Huntsinger added nine.
Flathead 53, West 50
Kennedy Moore scored 15 points in the second half to help the Bravettes advance to the third-place. Kalispell overtook the Golden Bears after West led by two at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters. Moore finished with a game-high 21 and Maddy Moy added 13 for the Bravettes.
Taylee Chirrick had 18 points to lead the Bears, who were trying to repeat their third-place finish of a year ago but instead ended their 20-4 season without a trophy.
Sentinel 59, Senior 45
Sentinel moved on the the third-place game as four Spartans scored in double figures, led by Kodi Fraser’s 17 points. She also had nine rebounds.
Olivia Huntsinger added 12 points, Emily McElmurry 11 and Brooke Stayner 10 for the Spartans, who lost to Senior by 13 points back in December.
Senior led 27-24 at halftime, but the Broncs were outscored 35-18 in the second half.
Lauren Cummings scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals, and Allie Cummings finished with nine points to lead the Broncs, who finished the season 14-11.
This story will be updated.
