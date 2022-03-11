Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams looks to shoot against Billings Senior's Kienna Gillespie during Friday's semifinal game of the Class AA girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Allie Cummings (15) moves through traffic during Friday's Class AA girls state basketball semifinal against Billings Skyview Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman shoots during Friday's Class AA girls state basketball semifinal against Missoula Hellgate at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Missoula Hellgate’s Addy Heaphy puts up a shot Friday during the Knights' Class AA girls state basketball semifinal against Billings West at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
BILLINGS — Two long-suffering programs have ascended to the brink of a Class AA girls championship.
Missoula Hellgate and Billings Skyview, who played on the season’s opening weekend, will meet again with much more at stake after they both won semifinal games Friday during the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Hellgate stormed to an early lead against Billings West in the first semifinal and beat the Golden Bears 51-34, marking the Knights’ second consecutive appearance in the state championship game. Skyview followed that game with a 63-46 win over rival Billings Senior.
Until last year’s loss to Helena Capital, Hellgate hadn’t been to the title game since 2003 and its last championship came in 1994.
“It’s fun to see these girls stay on track,” Hellgate co-coach Brady Henthorn said. “They are still motivated and determined to continue what we’re doing, so it’s a big relief to be able to get back to the big dance and play on Saturday night. It’s a great feeling.”
For Skyview, the road to the top has been even rockier. The Falcons missed out even qualifying for the state tournament for most of this century before ending that skid — which began following the 2001 season — in 2020.
The Falcons are playing in their third consecutive state tournament and now have a chance to win the program’s first state title. Skyview has made one championship appearance, losing to Bozeman in 1996.
Skyview coach Brent Montague was at that game. He was a player for Eastern Montana College (now Montana State Billings) when the school was hosting the ’96 state tournament.
“So I remember that game,” Montague said, giving a brief shake of his head at the serendipity. “We’ve talked about that … 26 years ago. I mean, I can’t be more proud of the kids. They set aside the individual part and they bought into the whole team concept from day one. It’s been a long road to get there.”
The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday. Hellgate (22-1) defeated Skyview (21-2) 53-47 when the teams met on Dec. 11.
In morning loser-out games, Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Sentinel kept their seasons alive with victories. Flathead handled Butte 60-33, while Sentinel topped Great Falls CMR 54-43.
Skyview 63, Senior 46
Just before the final buzzer, Brooke Berry put her arm around teammate Cami Harris as they stood up from their chairs on the Skyview bench.
“We did it,” Berry said to Harris.
The two Falcons seniors have been playing on youth basketball teams since they were little, and now they’re one win away from potentially helping make school history. It’s a lot to take in.
“It’s been a very emotional ride,” said Harris, who sank five 3-pointers and paired with Breanna Williams to score a team-high 15 points. “We won a lot of big games throughout the season, and our dedication and hard work is starting to really show and pay off. Tomorrow is what we’ve really worked hard for.”
Harris and Williams were two of four players who finished in double figures as the Falcons took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the first quarter.
Jordan Olson-Keck played a big role in that, coming off the bench with less than two minutes gone in the game after Williams picked up a too-early foul for Montague’s comfort.
Olson-Keck answered the call with six first-quarter points and wound up with 13 for the game. Berry also had 13 points, three assists and two steals.
“We preached from day one the road to get to Saturday night,” said Montague, who also praised the efforts of Morning Grace Spotted Bear, whose defensive work doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet. “What it was going to take from a commitment level, and they get it. And here we go. We’re going to get after it tomorrow for 32 minutes.”
Senior tried to hang around, getting within eight points midway through the third quarter. But the Falcons closed with a 10-0 run, effectively sealing the Broncs’ fate.
Brenna Linse scored 17 points, Lauren Cummings had 12 and Allie Cummings 11 for the Broncs (14-10), who will play Sentinel (12-12) Saturday morning at 9 for a chance to reach the third-place game.
“Skyview makes it challenging, they’re a good team for a reason,” said Senior coach Connor Silliker, whose team was trying to reach the title game for the first time since 1999. “But in the same respect, I definitely want to emphasize the fight of our girls. There’s many times, in a game like that, where you can cave in and it can turn into 30 points in a hurry. We just kept finding ways to be resilient, to keep fighting, and that’s what we’re going to need to do tomorrow because we still have a lot left to play for.”
Hellgate 51, West 34
As the final minute ticked off the arena scoreboard, Hellgate’s Lauren Dick sat at the end of her team’s bench, her afternoon’s work of 17 points well over.
She and teammates Perry Paffhausen and Chloe Larsen had turned toward the Hellgate crowd to allow one of the parents to take a photo of the three.
More smiles were imminent for the Knights when the horn sounded moments later, completing their wire-to-wire win over the Bears.
“I’m just so proud of my team and I’m just so proud to be a Knight,” said Dick, who has been on the varsity since she was a freshman. “We’re all just a big family.”
Bailee Sayler, who eclipsed 1,000 points for her career on Thursday, sank three 3-pointers to add 13 points for the Knights.
Hellgate held West without a first-quarter field goal until Layla Baumann’s basket at the buzzer. The Knights extended their 12-5 first-quarter lead to 33-15 by halftime by shooting 64%. That came on the heels of a 71-point performance in Thursday’s first round, when the Knights shot 62% in a win over Great Falls CMR.
Coaches say all the time they want their teams to be playing their best in March. Henthorn and the Knights seem to be living it.
“We’ve extended our season as long as we could,” Henthorn said. “A win on Saturday night was our mission all season long and we continue to remind them of that. As you can see, they bought in and so being able to get a good win like that against a really solid team, was really just good all-around basketball.”
West, seeking its second title-game appearance in the last three years, fell behind 21-5 and never recovered. Kaitlin Grossman had 13 points to lead the Bears (20-3), who remain alive to for a shot at the third-place trophy for the second year in a row.
That path starts with a 9 a.m. game Saturday against Flathead (17-7) at Billings Skyview High School.
“We missed some assignments and stuff, and Hellgate made us pay,” West coach Charlie Johnson said. “They’re well-coached, they do a lot of things well and they’re very deserving of being there.”
Flathead 60, Butte 33
Kalispell Flathead ran away from Butte after a close first quarter to eliminate the Bulldogs in a loser-out game.
Maddy Moy scored 20 points and Clare Converse contributed 14 points and four assists for the Bravettes, who bounced back from their first-round loss to Billings Senior.
Butte was within three points after the first quarter, but the Bravettes (17-6) built a 40-24 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Kodie Hoagland scored 13 points to lead Butte, which saw its season end at 11-13
Sentinel 54, CMR 43
Emily McElmurry scored 15 points and three other Sentinel players scored at least eight points in the Spartans' morning loser-out victory.
The Spartans outscored the Rustlers 30-19 in the third and fourth quarters after the game was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Kassidy Kirgan and Brooke Stayner put in nine points and Kodi Fraser added eight for the Spartans (12-12).
Lauren Lindseth scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for the Rustlers, who led by as many as nine in the first half. Alex Madsen added 11 points for CMR, which finished the season 11-13.
