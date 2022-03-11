BILLINGS — Two long-suffering programs have ascended to the brink of a Class AA girls championship.
Missoula Hellgate and Billings Skyview, who played on the season’s opening weekend, will meet again with much more at stake after they both won semifinal games Friday during the state tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Hellgate stormed to an early lead against Billings West in the first semifinal and beat the Golden Bears 51-34, marking the Knights’ second consecutive appearance in the state championship game. Skyview followed that game with a 63-46 win over rival Billings Senior.
Until last year’s loss to Helena Capital, Hellgate hadn’t been to the title game since 2003 and its last championship came in 1994.
For Skyview, the road to the top has been even rockier. The Falcons missed out even qualifying for the state tournament for most of this century before ending that skid — which began following the 2001 season — in 2020.
The Falcons are playing in their third consecutive state tournament with a chance now to win the program’s first state title. Skyview has made one championship appearance, losing to Bozeman in 1996.
The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.
In morning loser-out games, Kalispell Flathead and Missoula Sentinel kept their seasons alive with victories. Flathead handled Butte 60-33, while Sentinel topped Great Falls CMR 54-43.
Skyview 63, Senior 46
Four players scored in double figures, led by 15 points each from Cami Harris and Breanna Williams, and the Falcons took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the first quarter.
Jordan Olson-Keck played a big role in that, coming off the bench with less than two minutes gone in the game after Williams picked up a too-early foul for coach Brent Montague’s comfort.
Olson-Keck answered the call with six first-quarter points and wound up with 13 for the game. Brooke Berry also had 13 points, three assists and two steals to help the Falcons improve to 21-2.
Senior tried to hang around, getting within eight points midway through the third quarter. But the Falcons closed the quarter on a 10-0, effectively sealing the Broncs’ fate.
Brenna Linse scored 17 points, Lauren Cummings had 12 and Allie Cummings 11 for the Broncs (14-10), who will play Sentinel Saturday morning at 9 for a chance to reach the third-place game.
Hellgate 51, West 34
As the final minute ticked off the arena scoreboard, Missoula Hellgate’s Lauren Dick sat at the end of her team’s bench, her afternoon’s work of 17 points well over.
She and teammates Perry Paffhausen and Chloe Larsen had turned toward the Hellgate crowd to allow one of the parents to take a photo of the three.
More smiles were imminent for the Knights (22-1), after they dispatched the Bears in start-to-finish fashion.
Bailee Sayler, who breeched 1,000 points for her career on Thursday, sank three 3-pointers to add 13 points for the Knights.
West, seeking its second title-game appearance in the last three years, fell behind early 10-1 and never recovered. Kaitlin Grossman had 13 points to lead the Bears (20-3), who play in a loser-out game against Flathead at 9 a.m. at the Skyview gym.
Flathead 60, Butte 33
Kalispell Flathead ran away from Butte after a close first quarter to eliminate the Bulldogs in a loser-out game.
Maddy Moy scored 20 points and Clare Converse contributed 14 points and four assists for the Bravettes, who bounced back from their first-round loss to Billings Senior.
Butte was within three points after the first quarter, but the Bravettes (17-6) built a 40-24 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Kodie Hoagland scored 13 points to lead Butte, which saw its season end at 11-13
Sentinel 54, CMR 43
Emily McElmurry scored 15 points and three other Sentinel players scored at least eight points in the Spartans' morning loser-out victory.
The Spartans outscored the Rustlers 30-19 in the third and fourth quarters after the game was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Kassidy Kirgan and Brooke Stayner put in nine points and Kodi Fraser added eight for the Spartans (12-12).
Lauren Lindseth scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds for the Rustlers, who led by as many as nine in the first half. Alex Madsen added 11 points for CMR, which finished the season 11-13.
This story will be updated.
