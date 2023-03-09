BUTTE — Day one of the AA girl’s state basketball tournament is a day of hope, where all eight teams can see a path to being state champions. For half of the teams, hope stays alive as they advance to the semifinals. For the other half, the dream is cut short.
Billings Skyview 44, Missoula Big Sky 37
The defending state champions survived against an upset-poised Big Sky team in a thrilling matchup.
“Right now it is survive and advance, and we found a way to survive,” Billings Skyview head coach Brent Montague said.
It was a slow start to the game, but the Falcons got out to an early lead. At the end of the first quarter, Skyview led 8-2.
The Eagles fought back and cut the deficit to as few as one point with 5:16 remaining in the half. Skyview responded with a 12-1 scoring run to end the second quarter.
Alexis Brauer scored eight points in the opening half, nailing two shots from behind the arc in the second quarter.
Neither team shot the ball well in the first 16 minutes, as Skyview shot 29.4% and Big Sky shot 17.4%. The Falcons flurry to end the half gave them a 12-point cushion at the break.
The tide turned in the third quarter as the Eagles found their offense. After falling behind by 15 points, Big Sky rallied and nearly doubled their first half scoring in the third quarter.
“We played a little scared in the first half, we were too tentative offensively. That changed in the second half and it made a big difference,” Big Sky head coach Travis Williams said.
In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Kaydynce Couture made a mid-range jumper to tie the game, firing up the Big Sky crowd.
Skyview responded as Brauer and Breanna Williams made back-to-back three-pointers to take 39-32 lead with just under four minutes to go.
“Those were two really big three-pointers, that was really the difference right there,” Travis Williams said.
The Eagles made it interesting but ultimately Skyview did enough to keep their back-to-back title hopes alive.
Breanna Williams led the Falcons with 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Brauer added 11 points in the victory.
Big Sky’s Couture led all scorers with 19 points. Avory Decoite and Audrey Hale each added eight points in the defeat.
The Falcons advance to the semifinals while Big Sky will battle for third place.
Billings West 52, Missoula Sentinel 26
Billings West coasted on the way to a victory over Missoula Sentinel to clinch a spot in the semifinals. The Golden Bears avenged their loss to the Spartans from Dec. 10, when Sentinel won by 16 points.
After a slow first quarter for both teams, the Golden Bears took over before the halftime break. An 8-0 scoring run gave West a 16-point lead late in the second quarter.
Sentinel struggled offensively, shooting 14.3% and only managing 10 points in the first half. At the break, the Golden Bears led 23-10.
“Defensively, we were really good today. Sentinel is really athletic and I think we did a good job of limiting them to tough shots,” West head coach Charlie Johnson said.
West’s offensive success continued in the second half. Eight consecutive points from Layla Baumann gave the Golden Bears a 23-point cushion with 1:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Sentinel trailed by as many as 28 points with 2:33 left in the game.
Baumann led all scorers with 18 points, shooting 75% from the field. Kourtney Grossman added 11 points for West.
For Sentinel, CC Size and Emily McElmurry each scored five points.
The Golden Bears advance to the semifinals, where they will face Missoula Hellgate on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we can settle in a little bit, offensively I thought we played in a rush. We got it out of the way and now we can settle in and play,” Johnson said.
Sentinel will face Bozeman Gallatin to keep their third-place hopes alive.
Missoula Hellgate 64, Bozeman Gallatin 52
The Missoula Hellgate Knights defeated the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors in the opening game of the tournament.
It was a game of scoring runs, but the Knights managed to stay in control throughout the game.
Hellgate got out to a hot start and led 20-13 at the end of a high-scoring first quarter.
“Scoring 20 points in the first quarter was extremely helpful, we were able to build some momentum and that was probably our best start to a game,” Hellgate head coach Maddie Keast said.
Alex Covill and Chloe Larsen combined for 22 points in the opening 16 minutes to help Hellgate build a 12-point lead in the second quarter.
The Raptors rallied and a layup from Jada Davis capped off a 7-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to just five points.
A strong end to the half for the Knights gave them a nine-point cushion going into the break. The Knights shot 60.9% from the field in the first two quarters compared to only 28.1% for Gallatin.
The scoring runs continued in the third quarter.
Gallatin started the second half strong and cut the Knights’ lead to six points. Hellgate continued to respond to and scored nine straight points to take a 15-point lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter, their largest lead of the game.
The Raptors answered with a 7-0 scoring run to stay in the game, but ultimately, the Knights maintained control and closed out the game for a victory.
“The kids really battled, we cut it to six or so points multiple times but just couldn’t get over the hump,” Gallatin head coach Wes Holmquist said.
Larsen led all scorers with 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and Covill added 21 points. Emma Hardman led the Raptors in scoring with 18 points and Novelle McQuiston tallied 13 points.
Hellgate advances to the semifinals and is one win away from their third consecutive trip to the championship game.
For Gallatin, their first ever state tournament won’t end with a title, as they continue playing in hopes of third place.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.