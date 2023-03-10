BUTTE — Day two of the state tournament showcases extreme highs and lows. Two teams will keep their title hopes alive by advancing to the championship game, and for another two teams their seasons will end completely by losing in the consolation bracket.

Billings West 46, Missoula Hellgate 39

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments