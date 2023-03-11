BUTTE — Entering the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game.
In a thriller between one-seeds, Billings West defeated Kalispell Flathead, 48-43, to claim their first outright AA state title since 2011.
“It’s a great feeling, these girls have worked hard. It’s all about the players, they did it. I love this group to death,” West head coach Charlie Johnson said.
It was a back-and-forth game that featured five lead changes but the Golden Bears did enough to pull out the win.
In a game with many important shots, one stood out above the rest. With just over two minutes remaining, Kourtney Grossman nailed a transition three-pointer to give West a 43-42 lead.
“Kourtney is a big time player. She stepped into the shot with confidence and I’m not surprised she made it,” Johnson said.
The Golden Bears never relinquished the lead from that point on. Grossman’s shot was the start of a 7-1 scoring run to end the game.
It was a tight game throughout, but the strong finish from West gave them the edge in the end. Flathead held a one-point lead entering the final eight minutes after outscoring the Golden Bears 11-7 in the third quarter.
The Bravettes were on the cusp of winning their first state title in 22 years but came up just short. The Eastern AA Divisional champions led by as many as five points in the third quarter.
“I felt like it could have gone our way, we were right there until the bitter end. Give credit to Billings West, they are a great and athletic team. To get by them would have been a tall order but the girls gave it their best and I couldn’t ask for any more,” Flathead head coach Sam Tudor said.
Flathead’s Kennedy Moore led all scorers with 17 points and Avery Chouinard tallied 14 points.
West split the state title in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, and now they have made it back to the top and they have it all to themselves.
It is the Golden Bears’ sixth state title since 2003, but their first outright championship in 12 years. They finish their dream season with 21-2 record and a trophy to bring back to Billings.
“We’ve been so close in years past and its super fun with this group. We’re so close and we’ve all wanted this from the beginning, so it’s super fun to do it together,” Grossman said.
In a game in which neither team shot the ball particularly well, the three-pointer proved to be pivotal for West.
The Golden Bears made six of their 14 attempts from behind the arc compared to only 21.1% for the Bravettes.
Layla Baumann made four of those shots from long range and led West with 12 points. Brooklyn Pierce scored 10 points and Grossman added nine points.
Baumann made the shots when they counted most in her last game high school basketball game. The senior made a three-pointer from way behind the arc to beat the buzzer before halftime, giving West a 27-24 advantage at the break.
“Especially during my senior year it feels so good to end this way, on the highest note possible,” Baumann said.
There is no doubt that the Golden Bears ended the 2022-23 AA girls basketball season on the highest of notes.
Billings Skyview 48, Missoula Hellgate 34
In a rematch of last year’s state title game, it was the same result as Skyview defeated the Knights.
“It certainly wasn’t a pretty game by any stretch, but they did enough to get job done. It’s great to end the season with a win,” Skyview head coach Brent Montague said.
It’s the second straight year that the Falcons have ended the season with a win, as they take home hardware again after winning the title last season.
Skyview led from start to finish and outscored the Knights in all four quarters of the game, with their biggest lead being 15 points.
Hellgate was without the Washington State commit, Alex Covill. In her absence, the Knights struggled to keep up with the Falcons.
After a semifinal defeat to Kalispell Flathead on Friday night, the Falcons bounced back in a big way by winning two games by nine or more points.
“We have really high-character kids. Losing the late semifinal game, it’s so tough on them for so many reasons. Our kids are mentally tough,” Montague said.
Four players scored eight or more points for the Falcons. Rae Smart led the team with 12 points and Breanna Williams added 11 points.
For Hellgate, Chloe Larsen led the way with Covill on the bench. Larsen led all scorers with 16 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
After back-to-back years of taking second place, the Knights came up just short of taking home a trophy this year.
It has been a great two-year stretch for the Falcons, who have brought a trophy back to Billings in consecutive years.
“It shows we’ve had some really good players. They have put Skyview basketball on the map and I can’t thank them enough for that,” Montague said.
Missoula Hellgate 53, Bozeman 37
After suffering a loss to Billing West on Friday night, the Knights got right to business on Saturday morning. Hellgate led 17-3 after the first eight minutes and was in control for the rest of the game.
The largest lead for the Knights was 22 points with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Hellgate’s Alex Covill led all scorers with 14 points. Chloe Larsen picked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights.
Tailyn Black led the Hawks in scoring with 10 points. Avery Burkart scored seven points and hauled in nine rebounds.
A win for Hellgate in the third-place game would give them their third season in a row of finishing in the top three at the state tournament.
Billings Skyview 46, Missoula Sentinel 37
The Falcons rebounded from last night’s defeat to Flathead with a strong performance against the Spartans.
In a game that was nearly even otherwise, the second quarter proved to be the difference in the outcome. Skyview outscored Sentinel 22-11 to take control of the game and they never relinquished the lead from there.
Skyview’s Breanna Williams led all scorers with 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Angel Martin added 11 points for the Falcons.
Lilly Allen led the Spartans with 12 points. Olivia Huntsinger scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the defeat.
After winning the state title a year ago, the Falcons hope to bring home another trophy in the third-place game.
