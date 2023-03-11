MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament (copy)

Billings West's Sydney Pierce takes the ball to the hoop on March 11 during the championship game at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — Entering the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game.

In a thriller between one-seeds, Billings West defeated Kalispell Flathead, 48-43, to claim their first outright AA state title since 2011.

MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament (copy)

Billings West Golden Bears celebrate their victory over the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes on March 11 in the championship game at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.
MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament (copy)

Billings West Golden Bears celebrate their victory over the Kalispell Flathead Bravettes on March 11 in the championship game at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.
Billings Skyview takes third place

Billings Skyview poses with the third-place trophy after defeating Missoula Hellgate, 48-34.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments