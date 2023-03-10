BUTTE — Day two of the state tournament showcases extreme highs and lows. Two teams will keep their title hopes alive by advancing to the championship game, and for another two teams their seasons will end completely by losing in the consolation bracket.
The two one-seeds, Billings West and Kalispell Flathead, took care of business to advance the state title game. The Golden Bears and Bravettes will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Missoula Sentinel and Bozeman each survived in the consolation bracket and will take on the losers of the semifinals.
Sentinel will face Billings Skyview and Bozeman will play Missoula Hellgate. Both games are at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with a chance to play in the third-place game.
Kalispell Flathead 51, Billings Skyview 43
The Bravettes used a big third quarter to defeat the defending state champions to advance to the title game. It is Flathead’s first appearance in the state championship game since they won it all in 2001.
“We keep finding ways (to win), and that’s what I’m most proud of. This is an exciting thing for the Flathead community and the Flathead family, I’ve just really enjoyed this ride,” Flathead head coach Sam Tudor said.
Skyview got off to a hot start and held a lead for most of the first half. Going into the break, the Falcons were leading by six points and were only eight minutes away from keeping their back-to-back title hopes alive.
Flathead turned the tide in the third quarter, which proved to be the pivotal turning point. The Bravettes outscored Skyview 17-8 and recaptured the lead. Kennedy Moore played a major role, scoring nine points in the third quarter.
“At halftime we were kind of hanging our heads a little bit. It was a matter of switching our mindset and give them a game plan they believe, and boy, they believed in it,” Tudor said.
From there, Flathead hung on the rest of the way and never relinquished the lead. A bucket from Skyview’s Breanna Williams made it a three-point game with 3:55 remaining in the game, but the Bravettes shut the door on the comeback attempt.
It has been a magical postseason for Flathead, as they won the Western AA title with a buzzer-beater from Avery Chouinard last weekend. Now, after two wins at the state tournament they are only one game away from their first title in 22 years.
“We’ve been taking it one game at a time and now we only have one left. There’s some really special things going on, and we’re going to enjoy this tonight. I’m so proud of these girls,” Tudor said.
Moore led the Bravettes with 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Maddy Moy added 14 points and played a key part in Flathead’s offensive success.
Williams led all scorers with 25 points for the Falcons. Flathead slowed Williams down in the second half, holding the 2022-23 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year to five points.
For Skyview, their hopes of winning consecutive state title came to an end. They will battle it out to take home the third place hardware on Saturday.
“They (Flathead) played some great basketball and unfortunately we just didn’t knock down enough shots. Our kids played hard and that’s really all we can ask of them,” Skyview head coach Brent Montague said.
Billings West 46, Missoula Hellgate 39
The Golden Bears held on to defeat Hellgate and advance to the state title game. It is West’s first championship game berth since 2020, when they split the title due to the COVID-19 virus.
Hellgate made it a one possession game on multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, but clutch rebounding and free throws from West were enough to claim the win.
Ultimately, the second quarter ended up being the difference in a game that was otherwise even. The Golden Bears outscored Hellgate 14-5 and gave themselves a seven-point cushion going into the halftime break.
West claimed their first lead of the game with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter and closed out the half on a roll. An 8-0 scoring run in the final few minutes is what gave the Golden Bears the edge in the end.
“We made a couple more plays, it was a great team effort especially defensively,” West head coach Charlie Johnson said.
Kourtney Grossman led the Golden Bears with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Sydney Pierce tallied 11 points.
West is now one game away from winning their first outright state title since 2011 when they beat Missoula Sentinel.
“Success breeds success and we’ve had a lot of successful programs at West recently. It’s my job to keep that up and have us join the party,” Johnson said.
For Hellgate, Chloe Larsen led the team in scoring with 17 points. Alex Covill scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Knights missed out on their third consecutive appearance in the state title game. They will now turn their attention to capturing third place.
“They (West) are a great team, I can’t speak highly enough about them. I’m proud of the way our girls fought, a couple more shots fall here or there, that’s always the story. We are looking forward to what we can accomplish and hopefully we take home some hardware,” Hellgate head coach Maddie Keast said.
Missoula Sentinel 59, Bozeman Gallatin 52
The Spartans outlasted the Raptors to keep their season alive, while ending Gallatin’s first state tournament appearance.
The lead changed 13 times but ultimately the Spartans ended up victorious. It was all knotted up at halftime and big second half for Sentinel gave them the edge.
Sentinel shot 37.7% from the field compared to just 28.1% for Gallatin.
Four players scored eight or more points for the Spartans. The trio of CC Size, Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry combined for 40 points in the win.
For Gallatin, Karsen Breeding led the team with 16 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Jada Davis tallied 11 points.
Bozeman 32, Missoula Big Sky 31
The Hawks found a way to get the win in a low-scoring game against Big Sky. Bozeman’s third place chances are still possible, while the Eagles are eliminated.
Bozeman trailed by two points at halftime but outscored Big Sky 18-15 in the second half to clinch the victory. The game was tied on five different occasions and the lead changed eight times.
Tailyn Black made two shots from behind the arc and led the Hawks with 10 points. Avery Burkart added eight points and nine rebounds.
Big Sky’s Kaydynce Couture led all scorers with 15 points in the defeat.
