MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament (copy)

Billings West's Layla Baumann reaches for a loose ball on March 10 during the semifinal game against Missoula Hellgate in the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — Day two of the state tournament showcases extreme highs and lows. Two teams will keep their title hopes alive by advancing to the championship game, and for another two teams their seasons will end completely by losing in the consolation bracket.

The two one-seeds, Billings West and Kalispell Flathead, took care of business to advance the state title game. The Golden Bears and Bravettes will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament (copy)

Billings West's Layla Baumann takes the ball to the hoop on a breakaway on March 10 during the semifinal game against Missoula Hellgate in the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments