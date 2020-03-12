BOZEMAN — On a day that saw a number of competitive games and comebacks, Billings West looked like a bona-fide state title contender in its opening-round win over Glacier Thursday at the Class AA girls state tournament inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Just as Missoula Sentinel did in the game prior, the Golden Bears flew out of the gates, grabbing a 19-4 lead after the first quarter en route to an easy 53-31 quarterfinal win over the Wolfpack, the No. 4 seed out of the Western AA.
“Our girls understand, from being in the championship last year and having success the last couple of years, how to play in this environment,” Billings West head coach Charlie Johnson said. “And they are a team that is level headed and even keel. Glacier kind of got us out of sorts in the third quarter, but we regrouped and it was a good day.”
West, the No. 1 seed out of the Eastern AA, is now one win away from the state title game and will face Sentinel Friday night at 5 for the right to play either Helena Capital or Missoula Hellgate for the state championship.
Kaitlin Grossman set the tone early for the Bears, as she scored eight points in the first half. Maddie and Willa Albrecht each scored seven in the opening half, giving West a 33-12 advantage at intermission.
Down by as much as 21, Glacier started chipping away in the third and cut the Bears lead down to 13 after a 3-pointer from Kenzie Williams. However, a 10-3 run, capped by a Layla Baumann three early in the fourth, pushed the lead back to 20 and West went on to win by 22.
Baumann had 10 in the second half as she led the Bears with 14.
Missoula Sentinel 36, Bozeman 33
After not making the Class AA girls state basketball tournament last season, Missoula Sentinel took the floor Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse with a point to prove.
And with a dominant defensive effort, one that saw the Spartans hold Bozeman scoreless in the second quarter, Sentinel rolled early and then hung on for a 36-33 win over the Hawks in the quarterfinals of the Class AA state tournament.
“I am just so proud of these kids and how far they have come,” Sentinel head coach Karen Deden said. “I asked them if, at the start of the year, many of them would have predicted being in the state semifinals. And they shook their heads, so we have come a long way but I don’t think we have played our best basketball yet.”
While Bozeman made just two field goals in the entire first half, Sentinel’s Jayden Salisbury came out firing. She connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the opening half and scored eight points, giving the Spartans a 20-5 advantage at the break.
In the third quarter, Bozeman upped its defensive pressure and that led to a 6-0 run, which trimmed the Sentinel advantage to 20-11. However, the Bozeman run wouldn’t last long and Salisbury hit two more treys in the third to put some distance between Sentinel and the Hawks.
Addi Ekstrom hit a 3-pointer as the third-quarter buzzer sounded for Bozeman, making it 30-16 Sentinel after three and with a hoop early in the fourth, as well as another from Gabby Klein, the Hawks were within 10.
Sentinel tried to keep the lead in double figures, but Bozeman wouldn’t go away. Macy Mayer converted a 3-point play and that was followed by another Ekstrom trey, getting the Hawks within six with 1:57 to play.
Needing a stop, down two possessions, Bozeman got a turnover and moments later, Mayer grabbed an offensive board, was fouled on the put back and nabbed another 3-point play, cutting the lead to 34-31 with a minute to go.
Eventually, Bozeman was down three points, with the ball and just seconds remaining. But the Hawks were unable to get a shot off and Sentinel hung on for the win.
“I just wish we had another quarter or a few more minutes,” Bozeman head coach Erika Gustavsen. “But I told our kids, not very many are still playing the game they love right now, so they should enjoy it and try to take advantage of the opportunity for one more day at least."
Salisbury led all scorers in the game with 16 for Sentinel. Lexi Deden added 10 and Ekstrom paced the Hawks with 15. Mayer and Klein both finished with eight.
Bozeman will play Friday morning. The Spartans will play in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
Helena Capital 54, Billings Skyview 44
Just like at the Western AA Divisional, Helena Capital started sluggishly at the Class AA girls state tournament in Bozeman.
Until Mara McGinley, the Bruins 3-point specialist, started hitting. The junior hit two triples in the first half and three more in the second, as the No. 1 Bruins improved to 21-1 thanks to a 54-44 win over Billings Skyview Thursday.
The win sets up a showdown in the Class AA semifinals Friday night against Missoula Hellgate, the only team to have beaten the Bruins this season.
"We knew that Skyview wasn't going to come in and lay down," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They are good about coming back late. We have some adjustments that we need to make, but getting that first win at a tournament is always important."
With Capital leading by five at intermission, the Bruins grabbed control in the third quarter after two McGinley treys. Paige Bartsch added three buckets inside and an 11-1 Bruins run pushed the lead to 35-18 a few minutes into the second half.
Skyview stayed close thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, but a 3-point play by Bartsch with a few seconds left in the third, gave Capital a 38-24 lead with eight minutes to go.
What a find by Sheridan and a heck of a finish by Paige Bartsch. She finishes 3-point play. Suddenly she is 16. 38-24 after 3Q Capital in control. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/WoaIH61jQf— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 12, 2020
"They are a really good team," Skyview head coach Brent Montague said. "I was proud of our fight. We had some issues taking care of the ball in the third and their No. 11 (McGinley) we knew she was a shooter and she got loose there in the second half."
Brooke Berry and Skyview kept batting but McGinley hit yet another 3-ball, her fifth of the game to keep the Falcons at bay. Berry and Jessi Henckel sparked a rally late, but the Bruins held on for the 10-point win.
Paige Bartsch led the way with 18 points, while McGinley added 15 and Dani Bartsch finished with 14. Berry led Skyview with 15 and Henkel finished with 13.
Missoula Hellgate 48, CMR 36
Emily Funesth did everything she could to help Great Falls CMR get a win in the Class AA girls quarterfinal Thursday in Bozeman. But even four first-half 3-pointers wasn't enough for the Rustlers against Missoula Hellgate.
Funseth hit three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter as CMR built a 16-6 lead. Yet, a 7-0 run by the Knights closed the gap to three after one and in the second half, a dominant defensive effort and an 11-0 run, helped Hellgate pull away for the 48-36 win.
"They came out and shot 75 percent the first few minutes," Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn said. "So we just had to trust the process. We talked all week about trusting the process. It was a game of runs and we wanted to finish one run ahead of them."
While Bailee Sayler is normally the driving factor for the Knights, foul trouble limited her in the first half and Keke Davis answered the bell, sparking Hellgate, hitting a 3-ball and scoring inside to give Hellgate its first lead at 18-16 in the second quarter.
CMR regained the advantage, but a bucket by Kinsey Henthorn at the first-half buzzer gave the Knights a 24-23 lead.
In the third quarter, Hellgate scored the first nine points, which included seven in row from Perry Paffhausen to eventually build a 10-point advantage.
CMR made a run of its own, scoring sixth straight to trim the Hellgate lead to 35-31 early in the fourth.
That's when Davis once again stepped onto the stage. After making a trey in the first half, she did the same in the fourth, burying a corner shot that pushed the Hellgate advantage to eight with 4:04 left.
From there, the Knights locked down, limiting CMR to 35 percent shooting for the game and making free throws to clinch a spot in the semifinals Friday at 3:30 p.m.
"I think we were down a little at the end, we were fatigued," CMR head coach Brian Crosby said. "But they are a great team. They made it to Saturday at state last year with a bunch of freshmen, so it's not surprising to see them move on."
Davis led Hellgate with 10 points. The Knights also got nine from Sayler. Funesth led the way for CMR with 18. Allie Olsen added nine.
