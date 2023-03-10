BUTTE — Day two of the state tournament showcases extreme highs and lows. Two teams will keep their title hopes alive by advancing to the championship game, and for another two teams their seasons will end completely by losing in the consolation bracket.
Missoula Sentinel 59, Bozeman Gallatin 52
The Spartans outlasted the Raptors to keep their season alive, while ending Gallatin’s first state tournament appearance.
The lead changed 13 times but ultimately the Spartans ended up victorious. It was all knotted up at halftime and big second half for Sentinel gave them the edge.
Sentinel shot 37.7% from the field compared to just 28.1% for Gallatin.
Four players scored eight or more points for the Spartans. The trio of CC Size, Olivia Huntsinger and Emily McElmurry combined for 40 points in the win.
For Gallatin, Karsen Breeding led the team with 16 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Jada Davis tallied 11 points.
Bozeman 32, Missoula Big Sky 31
The Hawks found a way to get the win in a low-scoring game against Big Sky. Bozeman’s third place chances are still possible, while the Eagles are eliminated.
Bozeman trailed by two points at halftime but outscored Big Sky 18-15 in the second half to clinch the victory. The game was tied on five different occasions and the lead changed eight times.
Tailyn Black made two shots from behind the arc and led the Hawks with 10 points. Avery Burkart added eight points and nine rebounds.
Big Sky’s Kaydynce Couture led all scorers with 15 points in the defeat.
