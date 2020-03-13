BOZEMAN — The dream of a state championship died Thursday at the Class AA girls state tournament for Bozeman and Kalispell Glacier, but the two teams were each hoping to live to fight another day.
And Glacier, thanks to three players reaching double figures, highlighted by Aubrie Rademacher's 15 points and 20 rebounds, was the one that survived, edging out the Hawks 43-38 in loser-out action Friday morning at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
For much of the game, Bozeman was in the lead. The Hawks led after one and were up one at the break before taking a four-point lead into the final stanza. Yet, the Wolfpack notched 19 points in the fourth and pulled away for the win late.
In addition to Rachemacher's big game, Kenzie Williams added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Ellie Keller pitched in with 10. Addi Ekstrom led all scorers to 21.
CMR 55, Billings Skyview
Despite the concern about the coronavirus outbreak, basketball continued at the MHSA state tournaments Friday and among the first games played was Great Falls CMR against Billings Skyview in Class AA girls loser-out action inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
CMR dropped its opener to Missoula Hellgate and Skyview went down to Capital. Yet, each team is still alive in the consolation bracket, at least they were, now it's just the Rustlers after a 55-39 win.
Kiely Gunderson had a breakout game for CMR, knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring 19 points in addition to grabbing 14 rebounds, as the senior helped extend her career to Saturday at the state tournament. Another CMR senior, Allie Olsen, added 11 points and 12 boards in the win.
On the other side, Skyview sophomore Brooke Berry scored in double figures for the second straight day. She poured in 17 points in a losing effort for the Falcons.
