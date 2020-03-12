BOZEMAN — Just like at the Western AA Divisional, Helena Capital started sluggishly at the Class AA girls state tournament in Bozeman.
Until Mara McGinley, the Bruins 3-point specialist, started hitting. The junior hit two triples in the first half and three more in the second, as the No. 1 Bruins improved to 21-1 thanks to a 54-44 win over Billings Skyview Thursday.
The win sets up a showdown in the Class AA semifinals Friday night against Missoula Hellgate, the only team to have beaten the Bruins this season.
"We knew that Skyview wasn't going to come in and lay down," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They are good about coming back late. We have some adjustments that we need to make, but getting that first win at a tournament is always important."
With Capital leading by five at intermission, the Bruins grabbed control in the third quarter after two McGinley treys. Paige Bartsch added three buckets inside and an 11-1 Bruins run pushed the lead to 35-18 a few minutes into the second half.
Skyview stayed close thanks to a pair of 3-pointers, but a 3-point play by Bartsch with a few seconds left in the third, gave Capital a 38-24 lead with eight minutes to go.
What a find by Sheridan and a heck of a finish by Paige Bartsch. She finishes 3-point play. Suddenly she is 16. 38-24 after 3Q Capital in control. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/WoaIH61jQf— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 12, 2020
"They are a really good team," Skyview head coach Brent Montague said. "I was proud of our fight. We had some issues taking care of the ball in the third and their No. 11 (McGinley) we knew she was a shooter and she got loose there in the second half."
Brooke Berry and Skyview kept batting but McGinley hit yet another 3-ball, her fifth of the game to keep the Falcons at bay. Berry and Jessi Henckel sparked a rally late, but the Bruins held on for the 10-point win.
Paige Bartsch led the way with 18 points, while McGinley added 15 and Dani Bartsch finished with 14. Berry led Skyview with 15 and Henkel finished with 13.
Missoula Hellgate 48, CMR 36
Emily Funesth did everything she could to help Great Falls CMR get a win in the Class AA girls quarterfinal Thursday in Bozeman. But even four first-half 3-pointers wasn't enough for the Rustlers against Missoula Hellgate.
Funseth hit three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter as CMR built a 16-6 lead. Yet, a 7-0 run by the Knights closed the gap to three after one and in the second half, a dominant defensive effort and an 11-0 run, helped Hellgate pull away for the 48-36 win.
"They came out and shot 75 percent the first few minutes," Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn said. "So we just had to trust the process. We talked all week about trusting the process. It was a game of runs and we wanted to finish one run ahead of them."
While Bailee Sayler is normally the driving factor for the Knights, foul trouble limited her in the first half and Keke Davis answered the bell, sparking Hellgate, hitting a 3-ball and scoring inside to give Hellgate its first lead at 18-16 in the second quarter.
CMR regained the advantage, but a bucket by Kinsey Henthorn at the first-half buzzer gave the Knights a 24-23 lead.
In the third quarter, Hellgate scored the first nine points, which included seven in row from Perry Paffhausen to eventually build a 10-point advantage.
CMR made a run of its own, scoring sixth straight to trim the Hellgate lead to 35-31 early in the fourth.
That's when Davis once again stepped onto the stage. After making a trey in the first half, she did the same in the fourth, burying a corner shot that pushed the Hellgate advantage to eight with 4:04 left.
From there, the Knights locked down, limiting CMR to 35 percent shooting for the game and making free throws to clinch a spot in the semifinals Friday at 3:30 p.m.
"I think we were down a little at the end, we were fatigued," CMR head coach Brian Crosby said. "But they are a great team. They made it to Saturday at state last year with a bunch of freshmen, so it's not surprising to see them move on."
Davis led Hellgate with 10 points. The Knights also got nine from Sayler. Funesth led the way for CMR with 18. Allie Olsen added nine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.