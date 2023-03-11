BUTTE — It is the final day of the state tournament and that means one team will be hoisting the AA state title trophy at the end of the night. Other hardware will be given out as well for the runner-up and third-place teams.
Billings West and Kalispell Flathead will face off at 8 p.m. with the state championship on the line. The third-place game is at 5 p.m. between Missoula Hellgate and Billings Skyview, a rematch of last year’s state title game.
Missoula Hellgate 53, Bozeman 37
After suffering a loss to Billing West on Friday night, the Knights got right to business on Saturday morning. Hellgate led 17-3 after the first eight minutes and was in control for the rest of the game.
The largest lead for the Knights was 22 points with 1:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Hellgate’s Alex Covill led all scorers with 14 points. Chloe Larsen picked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights.
Tailyn Black led the Hawks in scoring with 10 points. Avery Burkart scored seven points and hauled in nine rebounds.
A win for Hellgate in the third-place game would give them their third season in a row of finishing in the top three at the state tournament.
Billings Skyview 46, Missoula Sentinel 37
The Falcons rebounded from last night’s defeat to Flathead with a strong performance against the Spartans.
In a game that was nearly even otherwise, the second quarter proved to be the difference in the outcome. Skyview outscored Sentinel 22-11 to take control of the game and they never relinquished the lead from there.
Skyview’s Breanna Williams led all scorers with 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Angel Martin added 11 points for the Falcons.
Lilly Allen led the Spartans with 12 points. Olivia Huntsinger scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the defeat.
After winning the state title a year ago, the Falcons hope to bring home another trophy in the third-place game.
