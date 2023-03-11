GREAT FALLS — Baker and Huntley Project secured their chance to compete for a trophy with Saturday morning victories in the consolation round at the Class B girls basketball state tournament.
Baker defeated Malta 63-47 and Huntley Project defeated Columbus 54-43 to earn berths in the consolation game scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.
The two met previously in the Southern B semifinal where the Red Devils prevailed 83-76 in overtime. The Red Devils went on to win the Southern B title while Baker earned the fourth seed in the divisional.
They've taken divergent paths in the state tournament. Baker lost to Bigfork in the first round (52-38), but have earned two consecutive consolation round victories over Wolf Point (71-39) Friday and Malta (63-47) Saturday morning. Meanwhile, Huntley Project defeated Wolf Point (70-28) to open their tournament run, lost to Bigfork (56-47) Friday night in the semifinal and bounced back Saturday morning against Columbus (54-43).
Bigfork and Big Timber will follow in the championship game at 8:30 p.m.
Baker 63, Malta 47 (loser-out)
Baker has been fighting their way back through the consolation round of the tournament ever since Thursday. Saturday morning in the CMR Fieldhouse, they ran out to a 18-10 lead over Malta, who fell in the nightcap semifinal Friday night to Big Timber, and never looked back as they earned a 63-47 victory.
Madison O'Connor scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished 10 assists to lead the Spartans. Kyal Hadley scored 13 and Hope Gonsioroski had 13 as well.
The M-Ettes (22-4) were led by senior Madison Williamson's 15 points. Allison Kunze finished with 11 rebounds.
Huntley Project 54, Columbus 43 (loser-out)
The Red Devils trailed by two after the first quarter, but got going in the second and third enough to hold off a 20-point fourth quarter rally by the Cougars to earn their place in the consolation game with a 54-43 victory Saturday morning.
Paige Lofing led all scorers with 21 points and shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line to lead the Red Devils. Ivy Grimsrud scored 11 of her own and Maddison Akins grabbed 14 rebounds.
Aubrey Winter led the Cougars (17-10) with 10 points and Paige Lethert chipped in nine.
