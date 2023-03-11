GREAT FALLS — Baker and Huntley Project secured their chance to compete for a trophy with Saturday morning victories in the consolation round at the Class B girls basketball state tournament.

Baker defeated Malta 63-47 and Huntley Project defeated Columbus 54-43 to earn berths in the consolation game scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments