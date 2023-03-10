GREAT FALLS — Both of the Southern B's seeds who fell in the opening round of the Class B state tournament advanced in the consolation round on Friday.
Baker defeated Wolf Point and Columbus defeated Missoula Loyola to extend their seasons to the final day of play on Saturday.
They await the losers of Friday night's semifinals between Bigfork and Huntley Project as well as Malta and Big Timber.
Columbus 51, Missoula Loyola 40
With a minute left and up a lead of 10 on the scoreboard, the Columbus student section began chanting "I believe that we will win!" It took a little bit longer and a few more foul whistles later before it became official, but the Cougars ultimately prevailed 51-40 over Missoula Loyola Friday afternoon in the consolation round of the Class B girls basketball state tournament.
The Cougars held the lead all game, but the Breakers fought back and even managed to tie it twice in the second half, but each time Columbus found an answer by shooting field goals at 43.5 percent compared to Loyola's 29.4 percent.
Izzy Gurie led Columbus with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Natalie Gairrett scored 11 and Katelyn Hamilton scored 10.
Gio Horner led the Breakers with 11 points while Charlotte Cummings scored nine and had nine rebounds.
The Breakers end their season at 17-9.
Columbus (17-9) will face the loser of Bigfork and Huntley Project Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Baker 71, Wolf Point 39
Baker bounced back Friday from their first-round loss by defeating Wolf Point 71-39 in the consolation round of the Class B state girls tournament at the Four Seasons Arena.
The Spartans stifled the Wolves and earned 20 points off of turnovers in the first half alone as they raced out to a 23-point lead through two quarters. That eventually ballooned to 40 before the Wolves cut into the margin in the final minutes.
Baker's Madison O'Connor led all scorers with 19 points and eight steals, but Hope Gonsioroski scored 18 as well.
KJ St. Marks led Wolf Point with 12 points, all from behind the three-point line while shooting 4-for-5, and Sierra Hamilton had 10.
The Wolves, who entered the tournament as the second seed from the Northern B, finished their season at 16-10.
Baker (21-5) will await the loser of the semifinal featuring Malta and Big Timber Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
