GREAT FALLS — Both of the Southern B's seeds who fell in the opening round of the Class B state tournament advanced in the consolation round on Friday. 

Baker defeated Wolf Point and Columbus defeated Missoula Loyola to extend their seasons to the final day of play on Saturday.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments