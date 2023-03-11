GREAT FALLS — Ahead of the Class B girls basketball state championship between Bigfork and Big Timber, Baker and Huntley Project dueled for a chance at the third-place trophy.
Baker 70, Huntley Project 68 (3rd place)
The headliners may have been Huntley Project sophomore Paige Lofing and Baker freshman Madison O'Connor, but when it counted, Harlee Graham made sure her impact was felt in the Class B girls state basketball consolation game Saturday night.
With both O'Connor and Lofing fouled out, the score tied at 68 and 8.3 seconds left on the clock, Graham corralled the inbound pass at the top of the key and took one dribble, crossed over and raised up for a long left-handed layup. The ball grazed the backboard and fell through.
The Baker senior's only points of the game with just 5 seconds remaining lifted the Spartans to a third-place victory, 70-68, over Huntley Project.
"I just thought I had to score," Graham said after as teammates and fans milled around taking pictures with the trophy.
"I had no idea. I had closed my eyes."
"Today was just a special day," Baker coach Jason Coulter said.
It was the culmination of a tense game, but a particularly tense fourth quarter as both teams refused to give in.
"All the girls that played they left it out on the court today and that's what Saturday nights are for at the state tournament," Coulter said after.
Baker had a four-point lead to start the final frame, but Lofing tied it up on a three-pointer and Maddison Akins gave the Red Devils a 61-60 lead on an and-one with just under five minutes to go that meant Baker's O'Connor fouled out with 24 points, six from behind the 3-point line.
The Spartans kept answering back until Baker's Hope Gonsioroski hit the second of a pair of free throws with 21.7 seconds to tie it up at 68 apiece and which sent Lofing to the Huntley Project bench with five fouls of her own.
After a couple failed plays, the teams started trading timeouts trying to set up the best chance for the last shot.
"We drew up a play and then they called a timeout and we switched the play and that's just kind of how it goes. You try to outguess each other as coaches and it didn't work, but we tried to get it in and then just attack the basket and hope it works out and this time it worked out for us," Coulter said.
Lofing finished the night with 32 points for the Red Devils, seven rebounds and seven assists.
"She was just on another level which she can be at a lot and she was just making everything," Coulter said. "She's a great player, she's fun to play against. She never gives up."
Akins finished with 14 points and Lily Zimmer had 11 for the Red Devils who concluded their season with a fourth-place finish at 23-3 after having been winless just two seasons ago.
Kyal Hadley had 16 for Baker (22-5) and Gonsioroski had 12 as the Spartans earned a trophy in their first trip back to the tournament since 2011. That it came against a Southern B foe they had fallen to in overtime by seven points a week earlier was fitting.
"After we heard Huntley Project won, this is a rematch that we've been looking forward to for just a short week, but I'm glad it came this year versus waiting a year," Coulter said. "I felt like we had a chance to win it last week and we let it slip out of our hands and kind of the same thing happened today, but then Harlee came along and hit a huge shot and what a special moment for her being a senior. It couldn't have ended any better as far as I'm concerned.
"We just stuck with it and fortunately it came out on our side this time, but this is going to be a fun next few years, I know that."
Baker 63, Malta 47 (loser-out)
Baker has been fighting their way back through the consolation round of the tournament ever since Thursday. Saturday morning in the CMR Fieldhouse, they ran out to a 18-10 lead over Malta, which fell in the nightcap semifinal Friday night to Big Timber, and never looked back as they earned a 63-47 victory.
Madison O'Connor scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished 10 assists to lead the Spartans. Hadley and Gonsioroski each scored 13 points.
The M-ettes (22-4) were led by senior Madison Williamson's 15 points. Allison Kunze finished with 11 rebounds.
Huntley Project 54, Columbus 43 (loser-out)
The Red Devils trailed by two after the first quarter, but got going in the second and third enough to hold off a 20-point fourth quarter rally by the Cougars to earn their place in the consolation game with a 54-43 victory Saturday morning.
Lofing led all scorers with 21 points and shot 13 of 14 from the free throw line to lead the Red Devils. Ivy Grimsrud scored 11 of her own and Akins grabbed 14 rebounds.
Aubrey Winter led the Cougars (17-10) with 10 points and Paige Lethert chipped in nine.
