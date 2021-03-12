BILLINGS — Anaconda beat Missoula Loyola 47-43 in overtime Friday morning to keep its season going in the consolation bracket of the Class B state girls basketball tournament.
The No. 9-ranked Copperheads (14-7) trailed 26-16 in the second quarter but finished it on a 4-0 run and outscored the No. 6 Breakers (18-6) 12-5 in the third.
Anaconda freshman Makena Patrick scored 11 points (4 of 12 from the field) and grabbed 13 rebounds, senior Megan Reich added nine points (3 of 6) and junior Sami Johnson had six points (6 of 8 from free throw line) and six assists.
Loyola junior Natalie Clevenger scored a 16 points (6 of 18 on field goals) and grabbed 10 rebounds, senior Brooke Twite had nine points (3 of 7) and five boards and junior Lani Walker added six points (2 of 15) and seven boards.
Anaconda will play the loser of Friday night's semifinal came between No. 3 Roundup and Columbus in another loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Billings Skyview. The winner will advance to the consolation final.
This story will be updated.
