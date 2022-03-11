BOZEMAN — Bigfork and Glasgow held off late charges to win loser-out games Friday morning at the Class B girls state basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Freshman Braeden Gunlock scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Bigfork over Columbus 48-44. Glasgow's Sabrina Harsh towered over Thompson Falls with a double-double of 20 points and 17 boards in a 46-30 triumph.
Glasgow 46, Thompson Falls 30
Harsh's height and athleticism proved too much as the Scotties (18-9) extended their first trip to state in 27 years. In addition to her scoring and rebounding, the 6-foot junior post had six blocked shots and three assists for the Scotties, who led 20-7 at halftime and by 19 after three quarters before the Bluehawks (16-10) made a late surge.
Carly Nelson added 10 points and six rebounds for Glasgow. Natalie Roberts scored nine points in the finale for Thompson Falls, which was making its first trip to state since 2003.
Glasgow meets Bigfork at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for third place.
Bigfork 48, Columbus 44
The Valkyries (23-2) led 16-4 after one quarter only to see the Cougars (15-11) come all the way back to take a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
But Ellie Jordt banked in a 3-pointer for her only points of the game to tie it and Bigfork put away the game at the free-throw line to advance to play Glasgow for third place.
Gunlock had support from Emma Berreth, who had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Obert and Molly Hamilton scored 12 points apiece, and Katelyn Hamilton provided 11 in the last game of the season for Columbus, which was state runner-up a year ago.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.