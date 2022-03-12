BOZEMAN — Bigfork will meet Glasgow for third place at the Class B girls state basketball tournamet at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Valkyries trounced Harlem 58-40 and Glasgow surprised Malta 41-32 in Saturday morning games.
The teams meet at 3:30 p.m. Jefferson faces Colstrip for the title at 6:30 p.m.
Bigfork 58, Harlem 40
Braeden Gunlock scored 21 points and the Valkyries moved into the third-place game against Glasgow by jumping to a 17-6 first-quarter lead on the way to routing the Wildcats.
Emma Berreth scored 16 points and Ava Davey added 10 for Bigfork, which led by 11 at halftime and 15 after three quarters.
Glasgow 41, Malta 32
Sabrina Harsh led with 13 points and Abrianna Nielsen backed her with 11 as the Scotties surprised the M-ettes.
Glasgow jumped to a seven-point lead after one quarter, saw Malta trim the gap to one by halftime, then rebuilt the margin to six entering the final eight minutes.
Bryle French scored 12, Maddie Williamson 11 and Kylee Nelson eight for Malta.
This story will be updated.
