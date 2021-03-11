Fairfield's Alexa Johnson drives towards the basket against Columbus defenders during a first-round game of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
Roundup's Meghan Eiselein controls the ball as Eureka’s Kyla Bohne defends during the first round of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
Eureka’s Michael Shea goes up to shoot against Roundup during a first-round game of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
Columbus' Payton West dribbles as Fairfield's Avery Pitcher defends during their first-round game of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday.
BILLINGS — It won’t quite be show up and play. Pretty close, though.
As 4B rivals, then Southern B rivals, and now as Class B girls state basketball tournament rivals, third-ranked Roundup and Columbus have seen quite a bit of each other.
Columbus leads the season series 2-1, but it all comes down to a best-of-1 now that the teams will face off in the state semis. Both teams won first-round games Thursday at the state tourney, Roundup easing past No. 7 Eureka 45-22 and Columbus getting past Fairfield 45-37 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, and there won’t be a whole lot of preparation needed for Friday's meeting.
“We probably don’t have to go watch much film tonight,” Columbus coach Jeromey Burke deadpanned after his team’s latest win. “You know, we can go take it easy. And I can’t imagine (Roundup) is going to go watch eight hours of film, either, because we probably know each other just as well as we know ourselves right now.”
Roundup’s win came a couple hours earlier, so Panthers coach Dan Eiselein didn’t know his semifinal opponent when he gave his post-game comments. Still, he echoed what Burke eventually said later in the same hallway.
“It’s been a pretty good rivalry for the last four years,” Eiselein said when asked about the possibility of running into the Cougars one more time. “But I don’t think either team is afraid of each other.”
Roundup (18-4) and Columbus (15-5) will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Top-ranked Big Timber (22-0) and No. 4 Malta (18-2) won their first-round games on Wednesday, and they’ll play the first semifinal Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s loser-outs have No. 9 Anaconda (13-7) facing off against No. 6 Missoula Loyola (18-5) at 9 a.m., and No. 7 Eureka (16-6) and Fairfield (15-7) following at 11 a.m.
Roundup 45, Eureka 22
Meghan Eiselein was saying all the correct things in a coach’s-daughter-kind-of-way. But the way she bobbed back and forth while talking, there seemed to be a lot of excited energy bursting to be let out.
Especially after she and her teammates had accomplished something that hadn’t been done at Roundup in 26 years. She just couldn’t quite let loose, though, even if it is the Panthers’ first trip to the state semifinals since 1995.
“Well, we were just talking in the locker room, we were like, one check (down),” she said, continually swaying back and forth on her feet. “So we’re on to the next game.”
Eiselein scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Tia Stahl sparked the Panthers with the team’s first eight points on her way to 12 overall. Eiselein also had three blocks as part of what was a solid all-round effort by the Panthers.
The Panthers connected on eight 3-pointers from four players. Stahl was 3 for 3 on her attempts, and the team shot 42% overall from beyond the arc. Eiselein made 2 of 3 and Bella Klein, Cate Cota and Kennah Jensen also hit from deep.
“People are playing their roles very well for us, and I don’t see anybody going outside their role at this point,” Dan Eiselein said. “So, as a coach, for our coaching staff, it gives us a lot of confidence in our players. They trust us and we trust them.”
Roundup limited Eureka to 23% shooting (9 for 40). The Lions were 0 for 9 on 3-point attempts in the second half as the Panthers pulled away, outscoring Eureka 26-11 after halftime.
“Well, we got to the state tournament, first of all, that’s just a great feat for us,” said Meghan Eiselein, referencing the fact Roundup hasn’t been to state since 2002. “But we came out ready to go. We got off the bus, early morning game, 9 o’clock, so we wanted to come out and play and I think we did.”
Katie Schmidt led the Lions with nine points.
Columbus 45, Fairfield 37
Columbus shook off Fairfield down the stretch, and the Cougars advanced to the semifinals for the second time in the past three seasons.
Payton West scored a game-high 14 points and Brooklyn Wyllie added 11 points for the Cougars, who couldn’t follow up their 2018-19 semifinal appearance last year. If fact, Columbus failed to even reach the divisional level, and while Burke has said before that last season isn’t talked about, West said it’s certainly thought about.
“I think it lit a little fire under our butts,” said West, one of four senior starters for the Cougars. “We had four juniors coming back last year and we had all gone to state the year before. So we just had a fire under us and wanted to do it this year, especially this last year.”
Columbus held a two-point lead with under two minutes left when Sawyer Wiggs took a sideline inbounds, saw a lane to the basket, and completed the and-1 for a 40-35 lead. Fairfield’s Tori Jones quickly answered to get the Eagles back within three.
Fairfield didn’t score over the game’s final 1:16, however, while Columbus received a basket from Wyllie and made three of four free throws in the final 38 seconds.
Jones led Fairfield with 12 points.
Though Columbus had its share of struggles on the offensive end, the Cougars met Fairfield’s defensive physicality with a bit of their own. The Eagles had a 9-0 run to take a 15-11 lead midway through the second quarter, but Columbus eventually whittled that down to an 18-18 tie by halftime. Fairfield never scored consecutive baskets in the second half.
“I told the girls, I haven’t done anything different this year, I've coached just as well as I did last year,” Burke said. “It’s just once that ball goes up, they’re the ones that are stepping up and being a force in the game. We just have a couple girls that have really done that for the past couple of weeks and hopefully we can do it for two more nights.”
