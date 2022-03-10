BOZEMAN — Harlem, Colstrip, Jefferson and Malta earned their way into the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday.

Taya Trottier scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had three assists and a slew of steals to lead Harlem past Thompson Falls 61-39 in the late game for its first triumph ever in the first round at state. Gracie Bradley scored 12 points, and Malea Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse added 10 apiece as Colstrip took care of Glasgow 49-39.

In the morning, Rachel Van Blaricom came up big with 35 points to lead Jefferson past Bigfork 61-55 and Malta withstood a stern challenge from Columbus to prevail 47-40 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Jefferson will face Malta at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Colstrip will face Harlem at 5 p.m.

Columbus and Bigfork will meet in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. Glasgow meets Thompson Falls in a loser-out contest at 10:30 a.m.

Harlem 61, Thompson Falls 39

The Wildcats entered the tournament with a 7-14 record after a season fraught with injury and illness, but after a slow start they ran away from the Bluehawks behind Trottier, who will play with Van Blaricom at Montana State-Northern next year. They trailed 10-8 after one quarter but outscored the Bluehawks 16-5 over the next eight minutes and pulled away in the second half in front an excited crowd clad in maroon and white.

"I'm super excited for the girls," first-year Harlem coach Brandon Trottier said. "It's really huge, especially with the boys here too. It's an awesome feeling."

Harlem began building momentum in the Northern B divisional tournament, where it stunned Fairfield and Wolf Point before a credible 13-point defeat in the championship against Malta.

"Last weekend was a big thing, a big change for us," said coach Trottier, Taya's father. 

On Thursday, they were too quick and too strong for the Bluehawks (16-9), the No. 2 seed from Western B and making its first appearance at state since 2003. Chloe Messerly backed Trottier with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Emma Billmayer provided 12 points for Harlem.

Ellie Baxter was a bright spot for Thompson Falls with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caity Alexander scored eight points.

Colstrip 49, Glasgow 39

It didn't come easy, but with Baily Egan doing a little bit of everything — she only had five points but she hauled down 10 rebounds, steadied the offense and was all over on defense — the Fillies (23-1) broke open a tight game late in the third quarter and kept the Scotties (17-9) at arm's length in the fourth.

"You always want to get that one under your belt — not that the next two are going to be any easier or any different," Colstrip coach Ben Johnson said. "Heart, grit ... that's one thing these ladies have. They never quit. We don't run as smooth as we should sometimes, but we never give up on it. We just keep going.

"We were a little rusty. Could've been first-game jitters. They've got a lot of weight on their shoulders of trying to get through state because they have that reputation of being out quick."

This year? The Fillies pull no punches about their expectations this week.

"We expect to walk out of here with it all," said Johnson, who did just that as the Gardiner girls' head coach in 2015.

Colstrip led the entire game and was up 40-27 with 5:51 to play. Glasgow, which received eight points from Carly Nelson and seven apiece from Abrianna Nielsen and Tyann Graham, pulled within 40-33 with 3:56 to play, but Egan hit a 3-pointer — one of her two field goals — to build the lead back to 10 and it would remain in double figures the rest of the game.

"They fought through everything and got it done," Johnson said of the Fillies. "I'm proud of them."

Jefferson 61, Bigfork 55

After a scary close call at divisionals that Van Blaricom still can't fully believe her team overcame, Jefferson's athletic senior was going to leave nothing to chance in her school's first state tournament berth in 27 years.

Van Blaricom came out hot and never let up in scoring 35 points to lift the Panthers past once-beaten Bigfork 61-55 in a physical showdown. She was 12 for 16 from the floor and 10 for 10 from the free-throw line to help Jefferson (22-3) fend off repeated challenges from the Valkyries (22-2).

"I finally started making my layups," the engaging Van Blaricom joked outside a happy locker room before turning serious: "I want to win. I mean, it's a state tournament and I want to go somewhere with this. I'm not going to be able to do this again and pretty much every game here is going to be close to my last game." 

Jefferson was No. 1 for much of the season in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, but the Panthers stumbled at the Southern B divisionals and found themselves trailing Lodge Grass by 22 points in the second half of a loser-out game Saturday. Somehow, they rallied and won in overtime on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Izzy Morris.

"It was kind of a wake-up call for us," Van Blaricom, a Montana State-Northern signee, said of the team's divisional struggles. "Our offense got really stagnant because we haven't been running the ball and we really hadn't played so well as a team." 

But, she added, "We deserve to be here."

The Panthers led Bigfork most of the way and were up 51-41 with 4:56 to play on a drive by Van Blaricom, but the Valkyries' relentless pressure and rebounding strength kept them in it. And when Bigfork's Emma Berreth hit two free throws with 1:34 to go, it was 54-51.

But Cia Stuber answered with two free throws seven seconds later and Bigfork wouldn't get closer than four as Jefferson made seven of eight free throws in the final 94 seconds. Freshman Braeden Gunlock led the Valkyries with 20 points and eight rebounds, Berreth contributed 14 points and Madison Chappius had nine.

Stuber and MacKenzie Layng scored seven each for Jefferson.

"Amazing," Van Blaricom said. "It's awesome to get a win in our first state tournament in a long time — 27 years. It's nice that we didn't go to state and go 0-2 and just say, 'Oh, we went to state!' "

Malta 47, Columbus 40

Malta's bid for a record 11th state title started on the right foot Thursday morning, but Columbus' long-range shooting made the M-ettes work for their 47-40 triumph in the first game of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at Montana State.

Maddie Williamson scored 12 points and Addy Anderson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Malta, which saw leads of as large as 11 dwindle to four with 1:29 to play against the defending state runners-up. But Allison Kunze made two free throws to send the M-ettes into the semifinals four days after a long Northern B divisional weekend and a bout with the flu bug.

"We're happy with that win, of course," Malta coach Nate Hammond said. "The first game is always the toughest — how you're going to react to the new environment."

Columbus (15-10) pulled with four points three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 44-40 on a drive by guard Hannah Obert with 1:29 on the clock. Obert scored a team-high 13 points, including three of the Cougars' seven 3-pointers. 

"I don't know," said Hammond, whose team's only two defeats this year have been to Class A power Havre. "We made enough stops. They shot the ball well. We knew they were going to hit a bunch of threes. We did just enough defensively."

Malta (21-2) is the only team among the eight in Bozeman to win a Class B state title (Colstrip has won two in Class A, and Glasgow one), but given the strength of the field Hammond said he doubts the M-ettes' tradition has put an added target on their collective backs.

"I think everybody knows we're kinda consistent being here, but we don't feel like everybody's gunnnig for us," Hammond said. "I think we're just one of the field this year." Hammond said. 

Kunze scored nine points for Malta. Katelyn Hamilton backed Obert with 10 and Izzy Gurie provided nine for Columbus. 

