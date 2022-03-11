BOZEMAN — Colstrip and Jefferson will meet for their first Class B girls state championships after two convincing performances Friday in the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Rachel Van Blaricom scored 19 points and Brynna Wolfe added 14 as Jefferson moved closer to its first title in school history by taking care of Malta 43-33. Colstrip, which won Class A crowns in 1993 and 1999, followed up with an overpowering 62-34 triumph over upstart Harlem in the nightcap.
Jefferson and Colstrip will meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the Fillies having a chance to avenge their only defeat of the season: 53-49 in the Red Lodge tournament on Dec. 11.
Bigfork and Glasgow held off late charges to win loser-out games Friday morning over Columbus and Thompson Falls. Malta plays Glasgow at 9 a.m. and Harlem faces Bigfork at 10:30 a.m. for a chance at third place.
Colstrip 62, Harlem 34
The Fillies (24-1) have been on a singular mission and they showed it in running roughshod over the Wildcats (8-15) in the second half. Colstrip outscored Harlem 38-12 after intermission, including 20-2 in the fourth quarter — and the final 16 points to boot.
"They want it, they absolutely want it," said Colstrip coach Ben Johnson, who won a Class C girls title with Gardiner in 2015. "The title's ours to win. If somebody wants it, they're going to have to take it from us."
Malea Egan scored 20 points, and Canzas HisBadHorse was a force with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Fillies, who won their 23rd straight game. Senior guard Baily Egan had five points and nine rebounds in yet another performance that showed why she's the glue.
"It's exciting, just very energetic," Baily Egan said. "We came out and realized we wanted it really bad. We kept pulling away and adding on and on. We play really well together. We're not a selfish team."
Said Johnson: "We pride ourselves on saying if we have a good third quarter we can usually bury teams. We're relentless. We just keep going at it."
Taya Trottier, who will be joining Jefferson's Van Blaricom at Montana State-Northern in the fall, did what she could for Harlem with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Wildcats, who earned the trip to state with two divisional upsets and then earned the program's first-ever first-round win Thursday, trailed only 24-22 at halftime before the Fillies hit the gas.
For Colstrip, now comes the showdown they've eyed for three months to the day.
"We'll enjoy this for a little bit and I'll then start focusing on our opponent, which I got the rematch I've been wanting all year," Johnson said. "It's time we put a banner in the rafters. It's been a while. It's time."
Jefferson 43, Malta 33
The Panthers (23-3) built their big lead and then endured some anxious moments late before dispatching the state's pre-eminent Class B girls program.
"It feels pretty amazing," said Van Blaricom, whose two free throws with 1:21 to play restored the Boulder school's lead to 10 and helped an enthusiastic group of purple-clad boosters breathe a little easier.
Said Wolfe: "I think we really worked together as a team. We just played really good team ball."
The Panthers swarmed the M-ettes and created turnover after turnover en route to building their lead to nine at halftime and upping it to 13 after three. Malta (21-3) clawed back with some help from Jefferson, which continued to shoot eagerly — Van Blaricom missing a couple layups in the process — instead of milking the clock.
"We stopped making layups," Van Blaricom said with a laugh. "And we started forcing things that we didn't have to. We were like, 'Let's shoot, let's shoot!" and we didn't need to. And then once we hit 10 (point lead) we were like, 'oh crap, maybe we should take care of the ball a little more.' "
It wasn't lost on the Panthers that Malta is has a state-record 10 state championships to its name and hadn't lost to a Class B team all year.
"That was kind of like a grudge we were holding," Wolfe said with a smile.
She won't, and after Saturday she might have one a title trophy to boast about at family reunions as well. To that end, the Panthers were looking forward to the 24 hours ahead of the biggest game in program history.
"Hopefully do some team bonding," Wolfe said, "and come back tomorrow and kick some butt."
Glasgow 46, Thompson Falls 30
Sabrina Harsh's height and athleticism proved too much as the Scotties (18-9) extended their first trip to state in 27 years behind her 20 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks, four steals and three assists. The Scotties led 20-7 at halftime and by 19 after three quarters before the Bluehawks (16-10) made a late surge.
Carly Nelson added 10 points and six rebounds for Glasgow. Natalie Roberts scored nine points in the finale for Thompson Falls, which was making its first trip to state since 2003.
Bigfork 48, Columbus 44
Freshman Braeden Gunlock scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Bigfork over the Cougars. The Valkyries (23-2) led 16-4 after one quarter only to see the Cougars (15-11) come all the way back to take a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
But Ellie Jordt banked in a 3-pointer for her only points of the game to tie it and Bigfork put away the game at the free-throw line to advance to play Glasgow for third place.
Gunlock had support from Emma Berreth, who had 13 points and seven rebounds. Hannah Obert and Molly Hamilton scored 12 points apiece, and Katelyn Hamilton provided 11 in the last game of the season for Columbus, which was state runner-up a year ago.
This story will be updated.
