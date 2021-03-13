BILLINGS — Justine Lamb scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and Malta broke from a halftime tie to rout Eureka 73-51 and earn a berth in the third-place game Saturday at the Class B state girls basketball tournament.
Allison Kunze added 13, Addy Anderson 12 and Kylie Hunter 11 for the M-ettes, who outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third quarter and by 14 more points over the final eight minutes.
Malta faces Roundup for third place.
Kyle Bohne led all scorers with 23 points and Michael Shea provided 11 for Eureka in its final game.
Roundup 53, Anaconda 41
Blythe Sealey had a big morning with 24 points and Roundup used an 18-3 second quarter to put the Copperheads at arm's length and earn a shot at third place against Malta.
Tia Stahl added 14 for the Panthers in a game where neither team won a quarter by more than a point except for the decision second quarter.
Alyssa Peterson scored 11 and Sami Johnson nine for Anaconda.
