BOZEMAN — Colstrip joined Jefferson and Malta in the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday after holding off Glasgow 49-39.
Gracie Bradley scored 12 points, and Malea Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse added 10 apiece for the Fillies, who led by as much as 14. Rachel Van Blaricom came up big with 35 points to lead Jefferson past Bigfork 61-55 and Malta withstood a stern challenge from Columbus to prevail 47-40 at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Jefferson will face Malta at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Colstrip will play the winner of Harlem-Thompson Falls at 5 p.m.
Columbus and Bigfork will meet in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday. Glasgow faces the Harlem-Thompson Falls loser at 10:30 a.m.
Colstrip 49, Glasgow 39
It didn't come easy, but with Baily Egan doing a little bit of everything — she only had five points but she hauled down 10 rebounds, steadied the offense and was all over on defense — the Fillies broke open a tight game late in the third quarter and kept the Scotties at arm's length in the fourth.
"You always want to get that one under your belt — not that the next two are going to be any easier or any different," Colstrip coach Ben Johnson said. "Heart, grit ... that's one thing these ladies have. They never quit. We don't run as smooth as we should sometimes, but we never give up on it. We just keep going.
"We were a little rusty. Could've been first-game jitters. They've got a lot of weight on their shoulders of trying to get through state because they have that reputation of being out quick."
This year? The Fillies pull no punches about their expectations this week.
"We expect to talk out of here with it all," Johnson said.
Colstrip led the entire game and was up 40-27 with 5:51 to play. Glasgow, which received eight points from Carly Nelson and seven apiece from Abrianna Nielsen and Tyann Graham, pulled within 40-33 with 3:56 to play, but Baily Egan hit a 3-pointer — one of her two field goals — to build the lead back to 10 and it would remain in double figures the rest of the game.
"They fought through everything and got it done," Johnson said of the Fillies. "I'm proud of them."
Jefferson 61, Bigfork 55
After a scary close call at divisionals that Van Blaricom still can't fully believe, Jefferson's athletic senior was going to leave nothing to chance in her school's first state tournament berth in 27 years.
1 of 32
Van Blaricom
Jefferson's Rachel Van Blaricom scored 35 points Thursday morning in a quarterfinal win over Bigfork.
Malta fans cheer on their M-ettes on Thursday in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Malta coach
Malta coach Nate Hammond gives his team a pep talk during a timeout.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Malta Columbus
Columbus' Natalie Gairrett is caught in traffic against Malta.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Malta Williamson
Malta's Maddie Williamson drives Columbus' Molly Hamilton on Thursday morning on the first day of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at Montana State.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Columbus team
Columbus' bench cheers a basket.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Three Forks' Owen Long shoots over Malta's Bohdi Brenden during their Class B state tournament-opening game Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Malta coach David Costin talks to his players during their State B tournament game against Three Forks on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Fans eat snacks and drink soda during Thursday's State B tournament game between Malta and Three Forks at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Three Forks players celebrated their State B tournament win over Malta on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Malta's Connor Tuss goes up for a layup against Three Forks during their State B tournament game Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Malta's Bohdi Brenden passes against Three Forks during Thursday's State B tournament game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Three Forks vs. Malta
Malta's Bohdi Brenden dribbles as Three Forks' Owen Long defends during their State B tournament game Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
Manhattan
Manhattan's Callin Fenno goes up for a shot against Bigfork.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Manhattan vs. Bigfork
Manhattan's Corban Johnson goes up for a layups.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Manhattan vs. Bigfork
Manhattan's Evan Douma goes up for two.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Manhattan vs. Bigfork
Manhattan's Corban Johnson blocks a Bigfork shot.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Manhattan vs. Bigfork
Bigfork's Izak Epperly blocks out for a rebound.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Bigfork vs. Manhattan
Bigfork's Levi Taylor goes up for a shot against Manhattan during Thursday's State B game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Bigfork vs. Manhattan
Bigfork's Nick Walker celebrates with Levi Taylor (10) during their State B first-round game against Manhattan on Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Bigfork vs. Manhattan
Bigfork's Isak Epperly shoots against Manhattan during Thursday's State B game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
State B boys: Bigfork vs. Manhattan
A Bigfork cheerleader holds up a sign during Thursday's State B game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
Colstrip vs.Glasgow
Colstrip's Maddie Big Back goes up for a shot against Glasgow.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Colstrip vs. Glasgow
Colstrip's Canzas HisBadHorse goes up for a shot against Glasgow.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Colstrip vs. Glasgow
Colstrip's Malea Egan goes up for a layup.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Colsrip vs. Glasgow
Glasgow's Tyann Graham dives for a loose ball against Colstrip.
DEAN HENDRICKSON For 406mtsports.com
Colstrip vs. Glasgow
Glasgow's Abrianna Nielsen looks to pass against Colstrip during Thursday's State B game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
Colstrip vs. Glasgow
Colstrip's Ashtynn Egan and Glasgow's Sabrina Harsh fight for a rebound during Thursday's State B game at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com
Van Blaricom came out hot and never let up in scoring 35 points to lift the Panthers past once-beaten Bigfork 61-55 in a physical showdown. She was 12-for-16 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line to help Jefferson (22-3) fend off repeated challenges from the Valkyries (22-2).
"I finally started making my layups," the engaging Van Blaricom joked outside a happy locker room before turning serious: "I want to win. I mean, it's a state tournament and I want to go somewhere with this. I'm not going to be able to do this again and pretty much every game here is going to be close to my last game."
Jefferson was No. 1 for much of the season in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, but the Panthers stumbled at the Southern B divisionals and found themselves trailing Lodge Grass by 22 points in the second half of a loser-out game Saturday. Somehow, they rallied and won in overtime on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Izzy Morris.
"It was kind of a wake-up call for us," Van Blaricom, a Montana State-Northern signee, said of the team's divisional struggles. "Our offense got really stagnant because we haven't been running the ball and we really hadn't played so well as a team.
But, she added, "We deserve to be here."
The Panthers led Bigfork most of the way and were up 51-41 with 4:56 to play on a drive by Van Blaricom, but the Valkyries' relentless pressure and rebounding strength kept them in it. And when Bigfork's Emma Berreth hit two free throws with 1:34 to go, it was 54-51.
But Cia Stuber answered with two free throws seven seconds later and Bigfork wouldn't get closer than four as Jefferson made seven of eight free throws in the final 94 seconds. Freshman Braeden Gunlock led the Valkyries with 20 points and eight rebounds, Berreth contributed 14 points and Madison Chappius had nine.
Stuber and MacKenzie Layng scored seven each for Jefferson.
"Amazing," Van Blaricom said. "It's awesome to get a win in our first state tournament in a long time. 27 years. It's nice that we didn't go to state and go 0-2 and just say, 'Oh, we went to state!'
Malta 47, Columbus 40
Malta's bid for a record 11th state title started on the right foot Thursday morning, but Columbus' long-range shooting made the M-ettes work for their 47-40 triumph in the first game of the Class B girls state basketball tournament at Montana State.
Maddie Williamson scored 12 points and Addy Anderson contributed 10 points and seven rebounds for Malta, which saw leads of as large as 11 dwindle to four with 1:29 to play against the defending state runners-up. But Allison Kunze made two free throws to send the M-ettes into the semifinals four days after a long Northern B divisional weekend and a bout with the flu bug.
"We're happy with that win, of course," Malta coach Nate Hammond said. "The first game is always the toughest — how you're going to react to the new environment."
Columbus (15-10) pulled with four points three times in the fourth quarter, the last at 44-40 on a drive by guard Hannah Obert with 1:29 on the clock. Obert scored a team-high 13 points, including three of the Cougars' seven 3-pointers.
"I don't know," said Hammond, whose team's only two defeats this year have been to Class A power Havre. "We made enough stops. They shot the ball well. We knew they were going to hit a bunch of threes. We did just enough defensively."
Malta (21-2) is the only team among the eight in Bozeman to win a Class B state title (Colstrip has won two in Class A, and Glasgow one), but given the strength of the field Hammond said he doubts the M-ettes' tradition has put an added target on their collective backs.
"I think everybody knows we're kinda consistent being here, but we don't feel like everybody's gunnnig for us," Hammond said. "I think we're just one of the field this year." Hammond said.
Kunze scored nine points for Malta. Katelyn Hamilton backed Obert with 10 and Izzy Gurie provided nine for Columbus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.