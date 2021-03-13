BILLINGS — Roundup’s locker room was a raucous one and when players emerged the red eyes gave their emotions away.
State-tournament hardware has been hard to come by for the Panthers’ girls basketball program, so the third-place trophy the team earned Saturday by beating Malta 46-24 at the Class B girls state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena was a precious one.
It’s believed to be just the third state trophy earned by the Panthers, all of them third place. This one was the first since 1995.
“It’s definitely a good way to go out, senior year, for sure,” said Blythe Sealey, one of five seniors on the roster. “I was in the locker room, sitting there and we were about to break, and I was like, I’ve never ended a season this happy.”
Sealey led the Panthers with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Fellow senior Meghan Eiselein finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help Roundup win its second game of the day after Friday’s semifinal loss to Columbus.
After building a 19-12 halftime lead, Roundup pulled away with a 16-5 third quarter. The win was the second of the season over No. 4 Malta. The teams had split their two-game regular season series.
The win not only earned a tournament trophy, it capped a 20-win season for the Panthers, which is no small feat in the COVID-19 era.
“The consolation game, that trophy is valued, because what it takes just to get to that game after you’ve had a disappointing setback,” said Roundup coach Dan Eiselein, whose team finished 20-5 overall. “It shows you’re resilient.”
Justine Lamb scored eight points to lead Malta, which shot just 16% in the second half. Coach Nate Hammond dissected that part of his team’s game before summing up what was a nice season for the M’ettes, which finished 19-4 and graduates just two seniors.
Malta, a 10-time state champion, was trying to win its first trophy since a second-place finish in 2017.
“I’m really proud of these kids,” Hammond said. “Anytime you get this far, it’s easy to feel bad right now, which a lot of us do. But we’ve come quite a ways and we gained a lot of good experience getting four games at the state tournament.
“We’ve got a good group coming back, but I’m proud of our seniors as well with the time they put in and trying to keep everything going and the leadership they showed. I’m really proud of Kylie (Hunter) and Erica (Smith).”
Malta 73, Eureka 51
Justine Lamb scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and Malta broke from a halftime tie to defeat Eureka for a trip to the third-place game.
Allison Kunze added 13, Addy Anderson 12 and Kylie Hunter 11 for the M-ettes, who outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third quarter and by 14 more points over the final eight minutes.
Kyle Bohne led all scorers with 23 points and Michael Shea provided 11 for Eureka in its final game.
Roundup 53, Anaconda 41
Sealey had a big morning with 24 points and Roundup used an 18-3 second quarter to put the Copperheads at arm's length.
Tia Stahl added 14 for the Panthers in a game where neither team won a quarter by more than a point except for the decisive second quarter.
Alyssa Peterson scored 11 and Sami Johnson nine for Anaconda.
