GREAT FALLS — Bigfork earned a trip to the Class B girls state championship game with a 56-47 victory over Huntley Project. The Valkyries will face the winner of Malta and Big Timber.

Both of the Southern B's seeds who fell in the opening round of the Class B state tournament advanced in the consolation round on Friday. 

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments