GREAT FALLS — Bigfork and Big Timber earned trips to the Class B girls state championship game with semifinal victories Friday night.

The Valkyries earned their way in with a 56-47 victory over Huntley Project. Big Timber survived a back-and-forth battle with Malta 45-43 to set up the championship matchup at 8:30 p.m. Saturday between the Western B's top seed and the Southern B's second seed.

