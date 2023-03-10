GREAT FALLS — Bigfork and Big Timber earned trips to the Class B girls state championship game with semifinal victories Friday night.
The Valkyries earned their way in with a 56-47 victory over Huntley Project. Big Timber survived a back-and-forth battle with Malta 45-43 to set up the championship matchup at 8:30 p.m. Saturday between the Western B's top seed and the Southern B's second seed.
Both of the Southern B's seeds who fell in the opening round of the tournament advanced in the consolation round on Friday.
Baker defeated Wolf Point and Columbus defeated Missoula Loyola to extend their seasons to the final day of play on Saturday.
Baker faces Malta (at CMR High School) and Columbus faces Huntley Project in the consolation round. Both games are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Big Timber 45, Malta 43
With 7.9 seconds left on the clock trailing 43-42, Big Timber coach Kim Finn called a timeout and drew up a play that the Herders had not run before - not this season, not ever. Finn called for three screens on the inbounds play and hoped they could get open enough for a good look at a mid-range jumper.
"I just said, 'We're going to win this with effort girls, don't give up," Finn described after. "Don't ever give up."
Things didn't go quite as smooth as the Herders hoped, but as the ball found junior Kameryn Ketcham further out than initially planned with seconds left on the clock, she let it fly.
"I thought about my team, especially our seniors, how bad we wanted to make it to the state championship this year," Ketcham described. "I was just like I've got to do this for them."
The ball found the bottom of the net and lifted Big Timber (23-2) to victory, sealing its place in the championship game for the second time in three years.
Ketcham finished with 20 points and played all 32 minutes for the Herders. Senior Bailey Finn finished with 14.
It was the culmination of a game that was separated by a single point for the final 2 1/2 quarters. Malta was up 42-38 with 1:44 to go, but then with both teams in the bonus, they started shooting, each team making and missing so that neither could get a margin of more than a single possession.
"I felt like we were going to get a hold of it a few times there, but we just couldn't finish them off," Malta coach Nate Hammond said. -"We couldn't make a big shot or get a free throw to fall or those kind of things."
Bailey Finn made the first half of a one-and-one with nine seconds to go to draw the Herders back within one, trailing 43-42, before they called timeout on the ensuing offensive rebound to set up the game-winning play.
"I just credit those guys that made a huge shot at the end, ran a play for a three pointer," Hammond said. "Huge shot and we couldn't get through the screen and they won it."
Freshman Denvyr Tuss led the M-Ettes with 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior Allison Kunze scored 11.
The two teams have both experienced high levels of success over the past few years. The M-Ettes seniors - Brylee French, Addy Anderson, Madison Williamson and Kunze - have made it to four consecutive state tournaments and made three straight semifinal appearances, including against Big Timber in 2021.
Meanwhile. the Herders won a previous title in 2021, but failed to make it out of the divisional tournament in 2022, making this return to the title game even sweeter.
"We just wanted to get the most out of this season and that means getting to the championship game," Kim Finn said.
"We've all played together since we were like, third, fourth, fifth grade and this has always been our dream," Ketcham said. "So we always play for each other and do our best for each other."
They've guaranteed themselves a trophy, the only thing left is to determine what color it will be.
The M-Ettes (22-3) on the other hand, would like to ensure they go out on a high note as well.
"Season's over tomorrow for everybody and we can end on a win and get a trophy and go home with it," Hammond said he told his team. "That's all we can do now."
Bigfork 56, Huntley Project 47
Sophomore Braeden Gunlock scored 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to help lift the Valkyries into their first Class B championship game.
"I saw the Braeden that I know can come out," Bigfork coach Cortnee Gunlock said. "She played tenacious, rebounding, being strong with the ball — having to bring the ball up, then going into the post. You know, she just kind of did everything for us tonight."
But she wasn't alone. Sophomore Ava Davey scored 11 and was often available in transition as the Valkyries pulled in 23 defensive rebounds as a team once they found some transition offense against Huntley Project's press.
"We just wanted to be here," Cortnee Gunlock said. "We wanted to have a chance and we are in that. I just am so proud of this team and how unselfish they are and it doesn't matter who steps up one way or the other."
In a game of streaks, Bigfork held a lead as large as 15 to open the second half before Huntley Project went on a 13-3 run of their own, including a buzzer-beating shot by sophomore Paige Lofing, to close the third quarter and the gap to just three.
The Red Devils were led by Lofing's own 28-point outing as she kept working to bring them back, even hitting long two-pointer at the end of the third quarter to close the gap to just three. Lofing added nine rebounds and sophomore Maddison Akins had nine points for Huntley Project.
The Valkyries (25-0) will face Big Timber with a chance for their first Class B girls basketball title ahead of a planned move up to Class A next season.
Huntley Project (22-3) faces Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the consolation round.
Columbus 51, Missoula Loyola 40
With a minute left and up a lead of 10 on the scoreboard, the Columbus student section began chanting "I believe that we will win!" It took a little bit longer and a few more foul whistles later before it became official, but the Cougars ultimately prevailed 51-40.
The Cougars held the lead all game, but the Breakers fought back and even managed to tie it twice in the second half, but each time Columbus found an answer by shooting field goals at 43.5 percent compared to Loyola's 29.4 percent.
Izzy Gurie led Columbus with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. Natalie Gairrett scored 11 and Katelyn Hamilton scored 10.
Gio Horner led the Breakers with 11 points while Charlotte Cummings scored nine and had nine rebounds.
The Breakers end their season at 17-9.
Baker 71, Wolf Point 39
Baker bounced back Friday from its first-round loss by defeating Wolf Point 71-39.
The Spartans stifled the Wolves and earned 20 points off of turnovers in the first half alone as they raced out to a 23-point lead through two quarters. That eventually ballooned to 40 before the Wolves cut into the margin in the final minutes.
Baker's Madison O'Connor led all scorers with 19 points and eight steals, but Hope Gonsioroski scored 18 as well.
KJ St. Marks led Wolf Point with 12 points, all from behind the 3-point line while shooting 4 for 5, and Sierra Hamilton had 10.
The Wolves, who entered the tournament as the second seed from the Northern B, finished their season at 16-10.
Baker (21-5) will play Malta Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at CMR High School.
