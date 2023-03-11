GREAT FALLS — The final seconds ticked off the clock and Scout Nadeau put her hands on her knees as the realization washed over her that the Valkyries were going to earn the program's first Class B girls basketball title.
Bigfork defeated Big Timber 49-37 to put the finishing touches on a 26-0 season.
"I've dreamt about this for months on end. I lied awake last week I couldn't even sleep because I was so excited. It's still crazy and surreal," Nadeau described after.
The Valkyries held a 24-8 edge at halftime as the Herders struggled with 12.5% shooting compared to Big Timber's 47.4%.
"I just said, 'We have to show up," Big Timber coach Kim Finn said. "'We had eight points in the first half and 29 in the second so at least we played. I just said, 'This is not who we are. We fight to the end and we play hard and make them not just walk away with a 30-point game."
But the Sheepherders (23-3) ultimately couldn't overcome the Valkyries' strong start.
"This was our goal from the beginning of the season and they wanted it," Bigfork coach Cortnee Gunlock said after. "I'm not going to lie, our road was hard with the three (Southern B) teams. They're probably three of the best teams here."
Saturday's results bore that out. Bigfork entered the tournament as the Western B champion whose path through the tournament included victories over Baker (third-place) in the opening round, Huntley Project (fourth-place) in the semifinals and Big Timber (runners-up) in the championship.
"We had to work for it," Gunlock said. "I commend them all, they're great teams, and to go undefeated is pretty crazy."
So after the buzzer sounded, the Bigfork band played their school song "Minnesota Rouser" as the teams shook hands and Nadeau and her teammates celebrated. And then Big Timber's band took their turn before the trophies were handed over, also playing "Minnesota Rouser."
But the programs have more in common than just their school songs or school colors.
The two teams simultaneously took their photos with their trophies on opposite ends of the court, both led by coaches who had decorated careers of their own, and whose daughters are now standard bearers for their programs.
Kim (Fike) Finn played for Big Timber in the 1980s and won a collegiate title at MSU-Northern before being inducted into their Hall of Fame. Cortnee (Dees) Gunlock won the 1994 Class C girls basketball title at Kremlin-Gildford before embarking on her collegiate career at Carroll College.
All year Bigfork has depended on sophomore Braeden Gunlock and the championship was no different. She led the Valkyries with 22 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the tournament in as many games.
"Braeden is one of those kind of quiet kids, but she's an animal on the court and she's consistent," Cortnee Gunlock described.
Freshman point guard Paeten Gunlock handled point-guard duties for the majority of the game and finished with seven points in the championship along with senior Nadeau.
"They stepped up and I'm so proud of them and I can't wait to see what they do," Nadeau said.
The Herders were led by their own mother-daughter duo, but who is on the opposite end of the timeline.
Senior Bailey Finn led the Herders with 12 points to match Kameryn Ketcham's 12 as well in the title game.
Because of that, the championship game was an emotional finale.
"She was super excited when I first started coaching (eight years ago). She said, 'We're going to go to state when I'm there Mom.' So I'm proud that she made it happen. Without her leadership and her will to work out hard, we wouldn't be here. She kind of turned the program around with me and I expect to be back here next year because of her," Kim Finn said. "So that's why it's so special. It's because she helped bring what Big Timber's girls basketball team is to date."
During the past four years, the Herders won four district titles, one division title, made three state tournaments, won their first Class B title in nearly 30 years (2020-21) and now get to add a second-place state trophy to the case.
The Valkyries on the other hand, will get to find a place for their first girls basketball trophy in their final year in Class B ahead of a planned move to Class A next season.
"Everybody was saying 'this was it, this was the year,'" Nadeau said. "I do think they will compete next year (at A) and I think they'll do awesome, but going out Class B champs this last year is really, really cool and cool to be part of this team."
Baker 70, Huntley Project 68 (Third place)
The headliners may have been Huntley Project sophomore Paige Lofing and Baker freshman Madison O'Connor, but when it counted, Harlee Graham made sure her impact was felt in the Class B girls state basketball consolation game Saturday night.
With both O'Connor and Lofing fouled out, the score tied at 68 and 8.3 seconds left on the clock, Graham corralled the inbound pass at the top of the key and took one dribble, crossed over and raised up for a long left-handed layup. The ball grazed the backboard and fell through.
The Baker senior's only points of the game with just 5 seconds remaining lifted the Spartans to a third-place victory, 70-68, over Huntley Project.
"I just thought I had to score," Graham said after as teammates and fans milled around taking pictures with the trophy.
"I had no idea. I had closed my eyes."
"Today was just a special day," Baker coach Jason Coulter said.
It was the culmination of a tense game, but a particularly tense fourth quarter as both teams refused to give in.
"All the girls that played they left it out on the court today and that's what Saturday nights are for at the state tournament," Coulter said after.
Baker had a four-point lead to start the final frame, but Lofing tied it up on a three-pointer and Maddison Akins gave the Red Devils a 61-60 lead on an and-one with just under five minutes to go that meant Baker's O'Connor fouled out with 24 points, six from behind the 3-point line.
The Spartans kept answering back until Baker's Hope Gonsioroski hit the second of a pair of free throws with 21.7 seconds to tie it up at 68 apiece and which sent Lofing to the Huntley Project bench with five fouls of her own.
After a couple of failed plays, the teams started trading timeouts trying to set up the best chance for the last shot.
"We drew up a play and then they called a timeout and we switched the play and that's just kind of how it goes. You try to outguess each other as coaches and it didn't work, but we tried to get it in and then just attack the basket and hope it works out and this time it worked out for us," Coulter said.
Lofing finished the night with 32 points for the Red Devils, seven rebounds and seven assists.
"She was just on another level, which she can be at a lot, and she was just making everything," Coulter said. "She's a great player, she's fun to play against. She never gives up."
Akins finished with 14 points and Lily Zimmer had 11 for the Red Devils who concluded their season with a fourth-place finish at 23-3 after having been winless just two seasons ago.
Kyal Hadley had 16 for Baker (22-5) and Gonsioroski had 12 as the Spartans earned a trophy in their first trip back to the tournament since 2011. That it came against a Southern B foe they had fallen to in overtime by seven points a week earlier was fitting.
"After we heard Huntley Project won, this is a rematch that we've been looking forward to for just a short week, but I'm glad it came this year versus waiting a year," Coulter said. "I felt like we had a chance to win it last week and we let it slip out of our hands and kind of the same thing happened today, but then Harlee came along and hit a huge shot and what a special moment for her being a senior. It couldn't have ended any better as far as I'm concerned.
"We just stuck with it and fortunately it came out on our side this time, but this is going to be a fun next few years, I know that."
Baker 63, Malta 47 (loser-out)
Baker has been fighting their way back through the consolation round of the tournament ever since Thursday.
Saturday morning in the CMR Fieldhouse, it ran out to a 18-10 lead over Malta, which fell in the nightcap semifinal Friday night to Big Timber and never looked back as Baker earned a victory.
Madison O'Connor had a triple-double as she scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished 10 assists to lead the Spartans. Hadley and Gonsioroski each scored 13 points.
The M-ettes (22-4) were led by senior Madison Williamson's 15 points. Allison Kunze finished with 11 rebounds.
Huntley Project 54, Columbus 43 (loser-out)
The Red Devils trailed by two after the first quarter, but got going in the second and third enough to hold off a 20-point fourth quarter rally by the Cougars to earn their place in the consolation game with a victory Saturday morning.
Lofing led all scorers with 21 points and shot 13 of 14 from the free throw line to lead the Red Devils. Ivy Grimsrud scored 11 of her own and Akins grabbed 14 rebounds.
Aubrey Winter led the Cougars (17-10) with 10 points and Paige Lethert chipped in nine.
