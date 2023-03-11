GREAT FALLS — The final seconds ticked off the clock and Scout Nadeau put her hands on her knees as the realization washed over her that the Valkyries were going to earn the program's first Class B girls basketball title.

Bigfork defeated Big Timber 49-37 to put the finishing touches on a 26-0 season.

