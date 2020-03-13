BUTTE — In a Southern B rematch, Forsyth defeated Big Timber 46-30 in the State B semifinal to advance to the championship for the first time in school history.
Lindsey Hein scored 24 points to lead the Dogies.
Big Timber was led by Emily Cooley with 11 points as the Dogies limited the sharp-shooting Sheepherders to just one three-pointer.
Missoula Loyola and Forsyth were to meet in the championship Saturday until the tournament was canceled.
Missoula Loyola 46, Shelby 21
Missoula Loyola jumped out a 26-8 halftime lead behind fifteen points from behind the three-point line on the way to their semifinal win over Shelby Coyotes. The Breakers won 46-21.
Kelsey Esh opened the scoring with a three-pointer then Syd Koppang added two before the first quarter was finished. Lani Walker finished with two three-pointers before the half ended.
Koppang finished with 15 total points to lead the Breakers and Sam Clevenger added nine.
Shelby’s first quarter points all came from the free throw line as the Breakers continued to put pressure on Maddison Underdal.
The Coyotes were led by Brogan McAllister with seven points.
Missoula Loyola will face the winner of Forsyth and Big Timber in the championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Shelby will play Malta in the consolation round at 9:00 a.m. at Butte High School.
Malta 48, Bigfork 43
Malta extended their season with a 48-43 win over Bigfork in the consolation round.
The M-ettes took the lead from the beginning and didn't relinquish it and although they didn't shoot particularly well overall, they shot 65% from the free throw line, including Kelbee Denham who made nine of her ten attempts.
Malta was led by Kylee Nelson with 11 points and got Denham with nine.
Bigfork's Ansleigh Edgerton scored 17 points to lead the Valkyries as their season ended at 12-12.
Malta (15-9) will play Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Harlem 68, Colstrip 47
Harlem defeated Colstrip 68-47 Friday morning in the consolation round at the State B girls basketball tournament.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 36-18 lead at halftime which helped keep Colstrip at bay in spite of the Fillies' 21-point fourth quarter rally.
Harlem was led by L'Tia Lawrence with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds. Taya Trottier added 10 points and Kailee Henry also scored 10.
Addison Casterline and Jenna Littlebird turned in strong rebounding performances with 11 and 10 respectively as the Fillies were led by Canzas HisBadHorse with 10 points and got points from nine players.
Colstrip ends the season at 19-6. Harlem (22-2) will play Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
This story will be updated.
