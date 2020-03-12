BUTTE – Forsyth held off a late rally from the M-Ettes to advance with a 45-41 win in the State B girls tournament opening round to the semifinal
Lindsey Hein led with 20 points and complimented by Jordan Cookman’s 13. Cookman went 3-for-3 from three-point range.
Jordan Cookman
“When we can get our outside game going, it opens up for (Hein),” Forsyth coach Rian Pinkerton explained after.
While the 6-foot, 6-inch junior can use her height to her advantage down low, it was Cookman’s consistency that also helped the Dogies in key momentum building moments.
“She’s a solid consistent player that we rely on every game and she’s been there for it,” Pinkerton said.
Forsyth led through most of the game, but Maddie Williamson got Malta to a 33-33 tie on a free throw with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
From there, Forsyth retook the lead and although Malta kept trying to close the gap all throughout the quarter, the Dogies retained at least a one or two possession lead throughout.
“It was just a tough matchup and tough to get out to them. I give Forsyth a lot of credit. Their guards took care of the ball and hit the open shots and were able to enter the ball into the post pretty accurately. We just didn’t get the job done defensively,” Malta coach Nate Hammond said.
The M-Ettes had to foul to try to get the ball back and free throws by Reese Pederson and Cookman ultimately put it out of reach.
Malta was led by Allison Kunze with 12 points and Kelbee Denham with 10.
“I thought we’d make a few more shots than we did,” Hammond said. “We had a couple good looks and they rattled out and that’s the way basketball goes sometimes.”
Malta (14-9) will face Bigfork Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the consolation round.
Forsyth (21-4) will face Big Timber Friday at 5 p.m. in the semifinal.
Big Timber 47, Bigfork 35
The Sheepherders may have had their undefeated streak snapped at the Southern B divisional last week, but they bounced back with an opening round 47-35 win over Bigfork at the State B tournament.
“It was kind of in hindsight good that we lost because we were feeling a lot of pressure being undefeated and now that was nothing that we had to worry about,” Big Timber coach Kim Finn said.
Usually led by freshman Bailey Finn, the Sheepherders found other ways to score in the first quarter when Finn quickly picked up two fouls. Kim Finn said after that although the Sheepherders have been more known for their perimeter shooting of late, that one of the emphasis in practice this week was more of a balance between an inside and outside game.
However, Finn returned and opened her scoring with 6:09 left in the second quarter, with a three-pointer and went onto score 11 points before the quarter was out. She went 3-for-4 from the three-point line and finished with 16 total points.
Hailee Brandon added 11 to help lead Big Timber, but the whole team played in the opening round effort.
Big Timber jumped out to a 16-point lead in the third quarter, but the Valkyries closed it on a 7-0 run. Ultimately, Bigfork was unable to close the gap to less than nine. The Valkryies were led by Ansleigh Edgerton with 13 points.
Bigfork (12-10) will face Malta in the consolation round Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Big Timber (23-1) will face Forsyth in a Southern B rematch in the semifinal Friday at 5 p.m.
“There’s no pressure, you don’t have to get first to move on or get second to move on,” Kim Finn said. “I just said don’t leave anything on the floor, just play as hard as you can and hopefully things will work out for us.”
Shelby 40, Colstrip 35
Not only did Shelby make their return to the state tournament for the first time since 1997, but they advanced to the semifinal with a 40-35 win over Colstrip Thursday morning in the opening game.
They trailed after the first half as Colstrip’s defense kept them off balance, but their three-point shooting from seniors Brielle Aklestad and Brogan McAllister kept them within four at halftime.
McAllister finished 3-of-5 from three, including some big momentum shots.
“She seems to just be really timely on her three-pointers and she’s shooting 40% on the season from three,” Shelby coach Ryan McDermott said after. “When she knocked that one down, the whole place went crazy.”
Colstrip continued to apply pressure and took a 20-16 lead into halftime as the Coyotes worked to adjust, particularly as junior Maddison Underdal sat out most of the first quarter after having dealt with some knee issues this season.
“They are so intense defensively with man-to-man and that’s kind of been our nemesis all year,” McDermott said. “They’re really long and they get their hands out there in the passing lanes and so we put in a whole new offense just for them.”
Bailey Johnson scored six of her seven points in the third quarter to help spark the Coyotes who were led by Underdal and McAllister with 12 each.
Colstrip was led by sophomore Baily Egan with 11 points and junior Addison Casterline added eight. The Fillies got into foul trouble in the third quarter and that impacted their rhythm as the Coyotes placed renewed emphasis on rebounding.
“Then it just kind of flipped and we got every rebound and every loose rebound and sometimes games just turn out that way,” McDermott said.
The Coyotes (17-7) move forward with a new sense of belief as they will face Missoula Loyola (24-0) in the semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
“It’s just kind of that pressure breaker. Anything can happen at state and I told them one of the teams here is going to be 3-0. Why is it not us?” McDermott said.
Colstrip (19-5) will face Harlem (21-3) at 9:00 a.m. on Friday in an elimination game.
Missoula Loyola 56, Harlem 51
Neither team led by more than six as the undefeated Missoula Loyola Breakers came from behind to defeat the Harlem Wildcats 56-51.
“That Harlem team is well-coached, well-disciplined and can flat play across the board,” Breakers coach Travis Walker said.
“Coming into the tournament today, everybody felt good,” Harlem coach Marlin Lawrence said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game to begin the tournament with.”
Harlem outrebounded Missoula Loyola 30-18 in the first half and capitalized on the advantage to take a 23-21 lead into halftime, but could never pull away.
“That first quarter we had to get out of (our 1-2-2 zone defense) because they were outrebounding us so bad,” Walker said.
They made adjustments, but the Breakers still trailed through three quarters. However after Missoula Loyola’s Syd Koppang opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and a Sam Clevenger layup, they took the lead and the Wildcats kept fighting back.
Every time it seemed like the Breakers were on the verge of breaking it open, it seemed that Harlem senior L’Tia Lawrence would hit a long three-pointer.
“L’Tia is a very special player. Every time we got that two or three possession lead where we were like ‘ok we’re going to get one stop, we’re going to be ok,’ she’d come down and hit another 25-footer and it’s like ‘oh my gosh. We’re defending it the best we can and she’s knocking them down,’” Walker described.
She finished with 20 points and sophomore Taya Trottier added 18 for the Wildcats.
“Fortunately, we were able to turn the tide a little bit in the second half and get just enough of a run together and knock free throws down down the stretch,” Walker said.
Loyola was led by sophomore Lani Walker with 17 points, which included six free throws in the fourth quarter as Harlem was forced to foul, and senior Syd Koppang with 16.
The 24-0 Breakers will meet Shelby (17-7) in the semifinal Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in their bid to stay undefeated.
Harlem (21-3) drops into the consolation round where they will face Colstrip (19-4) at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
