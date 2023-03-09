GREAT FALLS — All three top seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena.
Top seeds from the Western B and Southern B will face off in the first of two semifinals after Bigfork and Huntley Project earned first-round victories.
Bigfork started with a 52-38 victory over Baker and Huntley Project cruised past Wolf Point 70-28 in the first two games.
In the third game, the North's top-seed Malta defeated Columbus (South's third seed) 45-38.
Bigfork (24-0) and Huntley Project (22-2) will meet in the first semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Baker (20-5) and Wolf Point (16-9) will face off Friday at noon in the consolation round.
Malta 45, Columbus 38
In a rematch of their first-round game of last year's state tournament, the M-ettes again proved victorious against the Cougars.
Sparked by Addy Anderson's 21 points, Malta advanced to the semifinals to face the winner of Big Timber and Missoula Loyola. Anderson was 4-for-6 from the three-point line.
Aubrey Winter scored 12 to lead the Cougars and Katelyn Hamilton had nine.
Columbus will play Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation round.
Huntley Project 70, Wolf Point 28
The Red Devils never trailed as they ran to a 70-28 victory over the Wolves to open their run in the state tournament.
Sophomore Paige Lofing led all scorers with 25 points while Lily Zimmer added 13 points for Huntley Project.
"It was a solid team effort I thought, even getting my bench in and getting them some action at the state tournament," Huntley Project coach Mandy Morales said. "We're young so it's kind of nice to see them get that experience here early in the in the years, but I'm just proud of them how they came out and played."
All 12 Red Devils played multiple minutes as substitutions began in the third quarter.
The Wolves struggled to get shots to fall and the Red Devils' defense kept them from finding much of a rhythm.
Sierra Hamilton scored 16 points to lead the Wolves, in spite of fouling out just over halfway through the third quarter.
"There was a little nerves, it was the first time for all of them," Wolf Point coach Frank Benson said. "We haven't played for a couple of weeks and are kind of a little bit rusty."
Prior to Thursday, the Wolves last played Feb. 27 when they won their Northern B challenge game against Glasgow to make the tournament.
Meanwhile, Huntley Project was off that week as the Southern B tournament was held last weekend instead.
Morales thought it helped her team with their mentality and nerves on their trip back to the state tournament since 2009.
"Coming off of three nerve-wracking games and coming right into state it was nice," Morales said.
They will face undefeated Bigfork in the semifinal Friday to try to continue to advance.
"They're a tough team," Morales said, "but I mean, everybody is tough when you come to state so we'll take it game by game and we'll be ready for them."
Bigfork 52, Baker 38
Bigfork and Baker opened the Class B girls tournament and it took awhile for both teams to get settled.
"I think they came in a little amped up and it showed," Bigfork coach Cortnee Gunlock said. "We had some nerves, you know, free throws that didn't hit the rim, things that were uncharacteristic of us."
Both teams struggled to get going offensively and it was a one-point game through halftime. Ultimately Bigfork was able to pull away for a 52-38 victory to run its record to 24-0 and face Huntley Project in the semifinals Friday.
"We just had to rely on our defense like we always do," Gunlock said. "Defense wins our games. I said we're not gonna always control how we play offensively. But defensively you can always control how you play. And defense shuts players like (Madison) O'Connor down."
O'Connor drew much of the defensive focus as she brought in a scoring average of over 27 points per game this season, but was kept to just seven against the Valkyries.
That enabled the Valkyries to finally get find some margin in the second half as sophomore Braeden Gunlock pulled in a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Valkyries. Gunlock led all scorers with 18 points, 12 of those coming in the second half and six from the free throw line to close out the fourth quarter as fouls mounted. Senior Scout Nadeau added 12 and sophomore Madison Chappuis added seven to go with six defensive rebounds.
Both teams combined for 53 turnovers, but Bigfork capitalized to score nearly half of their points with 24 points off of turnovers which ultimately helped them find margin to pull away in the second half.
"I expected a scrappy, quick team (from Baker) which we got," coach Gunlock said.
It was the first meeting of the two teams this season after the Valkyries had earned the top seed in the west and the Spartans the fourth seed from the south.
Sophomore Hope Gonsioroski led the Spartans with 11 points as O'Connor and senior Eve Uecker added seven each. Baker (20-5) will try to avoid elimination at noon Friday against Wolf Point.
This story will be updated.
