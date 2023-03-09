GREAT FALLS — All three top seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena.

Top seeds from the Western B and Southern B will face off in the first of two semifinals after Bigfork and Huntley Project earned first-round victories.

Email Lindsay Rossmiller at lindsay.rossmiller@406mtsports.com or follow her on Twitter @LindsayRossmill.

Tags

Load comments