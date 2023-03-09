GREAT FALLS — All three top seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena.

Top seeds from the Western B and Southern B will face off in the first of two semifinals after Bigfork and Huntley Project earned first-round victories.

Malta's Addy Anderson splits the Columbus defense for layup during Thursday's Girls State Class B Tournament in Great Falls.
Huntley Project's Paige Lofing sinks a layup after a steal from Wolf Point during Thursday's girls basketball State B Tournament in Great Falls.
Bigfork's Braeden Gunlock shoots a jumper past the Baker defense during Thursday's girls basketball State B tournament in Great Falls.

