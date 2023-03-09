GREAT FALLS — All three top seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at the Four Seasons Arena.
Top seeds from the Western B and Southern B will face off in the first of two semifinals after Bigfork and Huntley Project earned first-round victories.
Bigfork started with a 52-38 victory over Baker and Huntley Project cruised past Wolf Point 70-28 in the first two games of the day.
In the other semifinal, Malta (22-2) and Big Timber (22-2) will face off after earning victories in the final two games of the night. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.
The north's top-seed Malta advanced with their 45-38 win against Columbus.
In the final matchup of two seeds, the south's Big Timber defeated west's Missoula Loyola 43-34 to advance.
Columbus (16-9) and Missoula Loyola (17-8) will meet in the consolation round at 1:30 p.m.
Bigfork (24-0) and Huntley Project (22-2) will meet in the first semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Baker (20-5) and Wolf Point (16-9) will face off Friday at noon in the consolation round.
Big Timber 43, Missoula Loyola 34
Big Timber trailed Missoula Loyola 17-16 at halftime, but made adjustments and found a groove in the second half to pull away from the Breakers.
"I watched a lot of film and I knew they were going to be scrappy and hard," Big Timber coach Kim Finn said. "I said 'if we if we come to play and we play our game we're going to win, but you know if we don't show up they're going to win,' so I knew it was going to be tough game."
The Breakers got out to a 5-0 start in the first minute after some quick points from junior Gio Horner, but the Sheepherders didn't panic even though both teams went scoreless for much of the first quarter.
Instead, the Sheepherders patiently started chipping away and went to work on the boards outrebounding the Breakers 48-28 by the end of the game with junior RaeAnna King pulling in a game high 14.
"I think they just realized we had to step up and then they pulled it off so that was good," Finn described. "I said, 'Get confident, make your bunnies, we have good looks, knock them down' and our defense was pretty good."
Once the Herders came out of halftime, junior Kameryn Ketcham hit a three pointer less than 20 seconds in and they never trailed after that.
Senior Bailey Finn led all scorers with 17 points. Ketcham scored 13.
With only two seniors on their roster, a young Breakers squad soon found themselves in the foul bonus trying to stop the Herders' momentum and before long, Big Timber had stretched the lead to as much as 13. The Breakers kept trying to close the gap, but couldn't quite get there.
"It's good to experience hurt at the state tournament, especially going forward," first-year Breakers coach Aaron Ward said. "You know what that feels like and you don't want to feel it again. But tonight, I was really proud of our effort. We never gave up. We went on runs and we had some momentum. We just didn't get the one run that could get us there."
Horner had 13 points to lead the Missoula Loyola.
The Herders face Malta in the 8 p.m. semifinal Friday in a rematch of the 2021 semifinal, the last time the Herders won the Class B title. The Breakers drop into the consolation round where they'll face Columbus at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Malta 45, Columbus 38
In a rematch of their first-round game of last year's state tournament, the M-ettes earned another seven-point victory over the Cougars.
"They're just so well coached and do things so well that we knew it was gonna be tough," Malta coach Nate Hammond said.
Sparked by senior Addy Anderson's 21 points, Malta advanced to the semifinals to face Big Timber. Anderson was 4-for-6 from the 3-point line.
"She saved us tonight, hitting those threes," Malta coach Nate Hammond said. "We've got four seniors that have all been here (to the state tournament), you know, four times. They kind of know it's tough, but I think there'll be different ones stepping up on different nights and tonight it was Addy and that was huge for us."
After an even first quarter, Anderson opened Malta's scoring in the second by hitting back-to-back threes. It gave them momentum, but Columbus kept finding ways to answer, never letting the M-ettes lead reach double-digits at any point.
"Everything we did they just kind of had an answer for us and I feel fortunate to come away with with enough with enough plays at the end of it when I think they could have could beat us, you know, on a lot of nights. " Hammond said.
Sophomore Aubrey Winter scored 12 to lead the Cougars and junior Katelyn Hamilton had nine.
"I thought we gave them a good run," Columbus coach Jeromey Burke said. "I felt like we could have won the game, but they're a really good team. I'm just happy to come in here and compete with them and our girls played hard."
Columbus will play Missoula Loyola Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation round.
"We've just got to get our seniors as many games we can get them you know, and that's our goal right now," said Burke.
Huntley Project 70, Wolf Point 28
The Red Devils never trailed as they ran to a 70-28 victory over the Wolves to open their run in the state tournament.
Sophomore Paige Lofing led all scorers with 25 points while Lily Zimmer added 13 points for Huntley Project.
"It was a solid team effort I thought, even getting my bench in and getting them some action at the state tournament," Huntley Project coach Mandy Morales said. "We're young so it's kind of nice to see them get that experience here early in the in the years, but I'm just proud of them how they came out and played."
All 12 Red Devils played multiple minutes as substitutions began in the third quarter.
The Wolves struggled to get shots to fall and the Red Devils' defense kept them from finding much of a rhythm.
Sierra Hamilton scored 16 points to lead the Wolves, in spite of fouling out just over halfway through the third quarter.
"There was a little nerves, it was the first time for all of them," Wolf Point coach Frank Benson said. "We haven't played for a couple of weeks and are kind of a little bit rusty."
Prior to Thursday, the Wolves last played Feb. 27 when they won their Northern B challenge game against Glasgow to make the tournament.
Meanwhile, Huntley Project was off that week as the Southern B tournament was held last weekend instead.
Morales thought it helped her team with their mentality and nerves on their trip back to the state tournament since 2009.
"Coming off of three nerve-wracking games and coming right into state it was nice," Morales said.
They will face undefeated Bigfork in the semifinal Friday to try to continue to advance.
"They're a tough team," Morales said, "but I mean, everybody is tough when you come to state so we'll take it game by game and we'll be ready for them."
Bigfork 52, Baker 38
Bigfork and Baker opened the Class B girls tournament and it took awhile for both teams to get settled.
"I think they came in a little amped up and it showed," Bigfork coach Cortnee Gunlock said. "We had some nerves, you know, free throws that didn't hit the rim, things that were uncharacteristic of us."
Both teams struggled to get going offensively and it was a one-point game through halftime. Ultimately Bigfork was able to pull away for a 52-38 victory to run its record to 24-0 and face Huntley Project in the semifinals Friday.
"We just had to rely on our defense like we always do," Gunlock said. "Defense wins our games. I said we're not gonna always control how we play offensively. But defensively you can always control how you play. And defense shuts players like (Madison) O'Connor down."
O'Connor drew much of the defensive focus as she brought in a scoring average of over 27 points per game this season, but was kept to just seven against the Valkyries.
That enabled Bigfork to finally get find some margin in the second half as sophomore Braeden Gunlock ultimately reached a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Valkyries. Gunlock led all scorers with 18 points, 12 of those coming in the second half and six from the free throw line to close out the fourth quarter as fouls mounted. Senior Scout Nadeau added 12 and sophomore Madison Chappuis added seven to go with six defensive rebounds.
Both teams combined for 53 turnovers, but Bigfork capitalized to score nearly half of their points with 24 points off of turnovers which ultimately helped them find margin to pull away in the second half.
"I expected a scrappy, quick team (from Baker) which we got," coach Gunlock said.
It was the first meeting of the two teams this season after the Valkyries had earned the top seed in the west and the Spartans the fourth seed from the south.
"We're young, we'll learn from it and hopefully, next time we play somebody with that caliber will come out on top," Baker coach Jason Coulter said.
Sophomore Hope Gonsioroski led the Spartans with 11 points as O'Connor and senior Eve Uecker added seven each. Baker (20-5) will try to avoid elimination at noon Friday against Wolf Point.
Photos: Day 1 of the Class B state basketball tournament
