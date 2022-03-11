GREAT FALLS — Roy-Winfred and Box Elder meet again this season, this time in the Class C girls championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena.
Plentywood and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale will meet Twin Bridges and Ekalaka in the consolation round of the state Class C girls basketball tournament after Saturday morning.
Roy-Winifred 34, Plentywood 31
Roy-Winifred's Laynee Elness fouled out with 3:50 remaining of the fourth quarter in the Outlaws' state semifinal game Friday night at the Four Seasons Arena. Elness had scored a team high 14 points and yet they still trailed Plentywood by five points.
But then Megan Bergum stepped up. Bergum hit three 3-pointers in what remained of the fourth quarter to help the Outlaws not only come back against the Wildcats, but clinch a berth in the Class C girls championship.
Plentywood was led by eight-point efforts from Liv Wangerin and Emma Brensdal and a tough defense that Roy-Winifred had struggled to find momentum against for much of the game.
But Bergum's timely baskets turned out to be just enough for the Outlaws' defense to kick in over the final minute and hold off any tying attempts by the Wildcats.
Roy-Winifred (26-0) remains undefeated and will face Northern C Box Elder for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Plentywood (23-2) will face Twin Bridges in a Saturday morning loser-out game.
Box Elder 58, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 53
Box Elder’s Kyla Momberg erupted for 30 points to lead the Bears to a 58-53 victory over the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Mavericks Friday night in the first of two Class C semifinal games.
The Mavericks were attempting to make a state championship game for the second year in a row. The Bears on the other hand were hoping to make a trip back for the first time since winning the state title in 2018.
Momberg, who had helped her team to a first-round victory in many ways that aren’t always reflected on a score sheet a day earlier, showed up all over it Friday as she took control from the jump with two quick baskets right away. She piled up 21 by halftime as the Bears built a 30-27 lead.
But the Mavericks wouldn’t go away. They kept coming back to tie it up and draw within a point or two, but the Bears always found an answer with timely scores and a cull-court swarming defense that was extremely efficient at disrupting the Mavericks’ passing lanes and swatting away balls.
The Mavericks (22-3) got 16 points from Jaycee Erickson, 14 from Teagan Erickson and 12 from Paige Wasson.
The Bears (21-2) will play the winner of Roy-Winifred in the championship Saturday. The Mavericks will play Ekalaka in loser-out play Saturday morning.
Ekalaka 68, Manhattan Christian 63
Ekalaka trailed by three at halftime to Manhattan Christian, but used a 17-9 scoring run in the third quarter to take the lead and ultimately eliminate the Eagles Friday morning in the consolation round of the Class C girls basketball tournament.
After battling back through both their district and divisional tournaments, including the divisional challenge game to even make the state tournament, the Bulldogs' resiliency showed up again. They were led by eighth-grader Nasya O'Connor with 21 points and nine rebounds. Juniors Heidi LaBree chipped in 17 points and Tyra O'Connor added 10 for Ekalaka.
Manhattan Christian juniors Grace Aamot scored 25 points and Ava Bellach had 21. Freshman Bella Triemstra grabbed 10 rebounds. The Eagles finish their season 23-4.
Ekalaka (21-6) will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Saturday morning.
Twin Bridges 48, Melstone 40
After a three-year hiatus, Twin Bridges made their return this year to the state tournament. Coach Hannah Konen admitted after their first round loss to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale that they may have been suffering from some jitters.
They bounced back Friday by shaking those off and made their stay at the 2022 Class C girls state basketball tournament a little longer with a 48-40 victory over Melstone (22-4) on the consolation side of the bracket.
Melstone had a strong shooting effort from beyond the arc with 30 of their total points coming from long range. They were led by Koye Rindal who hit six three-pointers en route to her team high 18 points. Draya Wacker added nine points and nine rebounds for the Broncs.
Allie Dale led Twin Bridges with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Pancoast chipped in another 14 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to notch a double-double.
Twin Bridges (19-6) will play Saturday morning against Plentywood. They are still looking for their first trophy since 2017.
This story will be updated.
