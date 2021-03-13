BILLINGS — Fort Benton captured the first girls basketball championship in school history Saturday with a 74-60 victory over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale at the Class C state tournament at the Lockwood High School gym.
Longhorns standout Aspen Giese was limited on the score sheet in the second half, but a string of key baskets by Ashlee Wang late in the third quarter and early in the fourth allowed them to break open what had been a tight game between two excellent teams.
Wang’s 3-pointer from the corner beat the third-quarter buzzer gave Fort Benton a 49-46 advantage. Wang converted a three-point play, scored on an offensive rebound and put-back, and hit another 3 in the fourth to propel the Longhorns.
The game marked Fort Benton’s first appearance in a girls championship game since 2000, when it was a Class B program. The Longhorns finished the season with a 22-2 record.
Previously unbeaten and top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale ended the year with a mark of 23-1.
Roy-Winifred 54, Manhattan Christian 30, third place
State tournament trophies can be hard to come by in Class C basketball.
A year ago to the day, the Roy-Winifred girls were forced to share the championship hardware with Belt when COVID-19 concerns put a stop to those proceedings, and they’d rather have had the opportunity to win an outright title this time around.
But after losing a semifinal thriller to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Thursday, it wasn’t to be. Still, the Outlaws rallied to claim the third-place prize earlier Saturday with a 54-30 victory over Manhattan Christian.
The sister tandem of Madeline and Isabelle Heggem again gobbled up stats, leading Roy-Winifred to the only trophy that was still available to them. Isabelle Heggem, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Madeline Heggem, a 6-foot junior who is committed to play at Montana State Billings, added seven points, four rebounds and five assists.
The Outlaws succeeded despite graduating three starters from last year’s team and losing point guard Laynee Elness to a knee injury in the offseason.
“We lost some huge parts of our team, and to come in and make it back to state and get third, I’m proud of us,” Madeline Heggem said. “Thursday kind of sucked, but we knew we weren’t done yet. Even though it was a hard loss, we came back and got it done.”
Manhattan Christian was led by Eliana Kuperus, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Eagles, though, turned the ball over 24 times and shot 29% to that of 47% by the Outlaws.
Roy-Winifred finished the season with a 21-4 record. Manhattan Christian ended 23-3.
The championship game, to be played later Thursday, pits Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (23-0) against Fort Benton (21-2).
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.