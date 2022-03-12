GREAT FALLS — Roy-Winifred had been named co-champions in 2020, but they had yet to win one outright. Saturday night at the Four Seasons Arena they finally won their own, against Northern C divisional opponent Box Elder, with a 48-40 victory to put the finishing touches on an undefeated season at 27-0.
As they gathered the trophy, thoughts were on that season two years ago and how different this one felt.
"Two years ago we were state champs, but could never actually play," Outlaws senior Madeline Heggem said. "We had to share the trophy and this year I get to share it with my teammates. It’s ours. We earned it. We won it. It’s so exciting."
But the Outlaws knew Box Elder (21-3) would be ready to play and that they would have to be on their game to complete their goal after seeing them in the Northern C divisional two weeks ago where they won 48-21.
"We knew it was going to be close and we knew that they weren’t going to give up at any moment," senior Megan Bergum said.
So they came out strong with Heggem hitting a three-pointer and then getting to the line early leading the Outlaws to an intial 9-0 lead. The Bears found themselves in foul trouble early and in bonus before the first quarter even ended and at the same time facing a 14-5 deficit.
"Offensively we just struggled with them. For some reason when we needed shots they weren’t going down," Box Elder coach Joel Rosette said. "It didn’t help that we had a lot of fouls that first half. …That really helped them build momentum."
The Outlaws built a 22-14 lead by halftime, 13 of which were free throws.
"We knew from a couple of weeks ago at divisionals that it was going to be a physical game so just keeping our composure and staying strong with the ball was really the biggest thing," Roy-Winifred co-coach Marietta Boyce said.
But the Bears came out firing in the third quarter and the increased intensity of their full court press started to fluster the Outlaws. That led to multiple turnovers and caused both Roy-Winifred starters Laynee Elness and Isabella Heggem to pick up their fourth fouls and head to the bench less than halfway through the third quarter.
"Box Elder plays great defense and they’re coming at us and that’s their style, they’re trying to cause that turmoil and so it works," Boyce said. "It forced us to rush some shots and it forced us into some turnovers, but I felt like we kind of took a breath and maintained and then their great defense and the rebounding was huge."
The Bears closed within two by the end of the third quarter and it felt like the momentum could be shifting. However, Bergum launched a three less than a minute into the fourth quarter and junior Jayda Southworth started pullling down rebounds and adding her own baskets to extend the lead back out to six.
Box Elder continued to try to mount a comeback, but with time running out, they were forced to foul to stop the clock which sent the Outlaws back to the line again where they shot over 70%.
"I believe that we will win" chants began to break out in the Roy-Winifred student section with 30 seconds left and as Madeline Heggem stepped to the free throw line with six seconds on the clock, they had transitioned to "We're number one! We're number one!" That's when the achievement of their goal started to set in for Bergum.
"Madeline was shooting free throws and there was like six seconds on the clock – I knew. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’" Bergum said after still holding the ball and while wearing the net around her neck.
The 6-1 Madeline Heggem, who played all 32 minutes, hit the final free throws to seal the win and cap a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Outlaws. Her 6-3 sister sophomore Isabella Heggem also had a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5-8 junior Jayda Southworth chipped in another 10 points and eight rebounds.
"There’s not a feeling like it. It was so fun," Madeline Heggem said.
The Bears, with five seniors on their roster and no player over 5-10, were led by Kyla Momberg with 11 points and seven rebounds. Meiyah Sutherland scored nine as five other Bears made the scoring column.
"We knew what they were going to do. I mean they’re good at it. It’s just how do you stop them?" Rosette said. "I think we just struggled with the height, we tried our best. We struggled making open shots, getting open shots – they did a good job."
The Bears won their last trophy in 2019 as the second of two consecutive state titles, but even though they came up just short, Rosette was proud of his team and their runner-up trophy.
"It was an amazing season. The girls have all been through different things. I’m just proud of all the moments," Rosette said. "I told them I’d take this season over any other season because we had to battle so hard."
As confetti shot off in the student section, the Outlaws lifted their fourth trophy in as many years after being runner-up to Box Elder in that 2019 championship, co-champions in 2020 and third place in 2021. Seniors Madeline Heggem, Bergum and Cadence Tillman finish their high school careers with a 92-12 record over the past four seasons.
"Wow. That’s all I can say. So proud of these girls, they’ve worked so hard all year for this," Boyce said. "We had some real challenges there and they weathered the storm and we drew from everybody really and I'm just so proud of all of them."
It was made even sweeter by the memory.
"The last time we won it, we had to share it and then there was a huge snow blizzard so we didn’t even have a celebration when we got home or anything," Boyce said.
It's the first outright championship for Roy-Winifred, but not the first for their community. Winifred captured the 1993, 1995 and 1996 Class C titles and went undefeated in 1995. But as the coach of those squads as well, Boyce understands better than most the difficulty of navigating a season and making it to the championship game as one of just two in a class of 83 teams, nevermind doing it with a 27-0 record.
"It’s very hard. I probably appreciate it even more now 30 years later," Boyce said as some of those former players walked by to congratulate her after. "I feel like I’m along for the ride sometimes just because they work hard, they push themselves and each other, and they’re just a great group of kids on and off the floor."
This time, they'll get to celebrate.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 68, Twin Bridges 30
The North Country Mavericks from Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale were pretty happy to be one of two teams to end their season on a win with a 68-30 victory in the consolation game against Twin Bridges.
The Mavericks finished runners-up in 2021 and remembered what it was like to have that loss be the final game of the season.
"That fueled the fire for this year. Even if we didn’t make it to the championship, I’m good with this ending on a win because the second was hard. You lose at second and you’re done. Those seniors ended on a loss and this is ending on a win for me so this feels really great," Mavericks senior Jaycee Erickson said.
After falling to the consolation round after a semifinal loss Friday night, they returned to the Four Seasons Arena Saturday determined to end on a win regardless of the color of trophy still on the table.
"Our mentality when we left the gym last night was to not hang our heads. I did ask them if they left it all on the floor and they all said they could and I agreed," Mavericks coach Amber Erickson said. "We win today. We win the day and we finish out our season with a win and some hardware at state."
“We had to wake up this morning and we told ourselves, this is the last day so we need to do it like now or never,“ Jaycee Erickson said.
After racing past Ekalaka in the morning, they faced a rematch of their tournament opener with Twin Bridges in the afternoon consolation game. The Mavericks earned a 59-28 victory in the first meeting.
"We told ourselves tonight we’ve just got to play. There’s not really a plan, we’re just going to play," Jaycee Erickson said.
Much like the first time they met, the Mavericks jumped out to an early lead and never trailed.
Saturday afternoon their victory came behind a pair of 21-point performances from sophomore Paige Wasson and senior Jaycee Erickson. Wasson scored 19 of hers in the first half, while Erickson came on to score 17 of hers in the second.
"Paige is an explosive player and very talented and she has that ability to just go off on people and is a great shooter," Amber Erickson said.
"They (Wasson, Teagan Erickson and Kendall Scheffelmear) stepped up big time tonight. I’m going to miss them so much next year," Jaycee Erickson, who is committed to Montana Tech, said.
Twin Bridges struggled to get their offense going for much of the game, but Kyle Pancoast got a little bit of momentum for the Falcons in the third quarter with a trio of buckets, but ultimately the rally fell short on the strength of the Mavericks' defense and teamwork.
“The three schools – it’s really special because we don’t see each other every day at school and so it’s really like a second family to me getting to see them after school every day," Jaycee Erickson said.
The Falcons' season ends at 20-7. The Mavericks finish 24-3.
Twin Bridges 42, Plentywood 41
The Falcons trailed the Wildcats by seven at halftime, but used a late surge to take a 15-3 advantage in the third quarter and then hung on to advance to the consolation game Saturday afternoon.
With 39 seconds left, Plentywood's Emma Brensdal hit a three-pointer to draw the Wildcats within three as they kept trying to claw back on Twin Bridges. They forced a turnover on the inbound, but then turned it over themselves.
They forced another turnover with 20 seconds left and Liv Wangerin drove in for a basket with 11 seconds left to draw within one.
On the inbounds, Plentywood fouled Ayla Janzen who stepped to the line for a one-and-one. It hit the rim and Plentywood rebounded to bring it up the floor. They found Brensdal again in the same spot who stepped to the line and let it fly. This time though, it skipped off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Twin Bridges' Allie Dale scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, but it was Kyle Pancost who came up with 13 rebounds.
The Wildcats (23-3) were led by Wangerin's double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and Brensdal with nine points, 13 rebounds.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 72, Ekalaka 39
They came into the weekend hoping to play in a second consecutive state championship game. But after falling in the semifinals, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale regrouped Saturday morning to keep their hopes of a trophy alive.
They scored 27 points in the opening quarter where they opened up a 20 point lead over Ekalaka before rolling to a 72-39 victory in loser-out game.
Mavericks senior Jaycee Erickson scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Paige Wasson chipped in another 17.
Ekalaka junior Heidi LaBree scored 13 points and eighth-grader Nasya O'Connor scored 11 points. The Bulldogs' season ends at 21-7.
