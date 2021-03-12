BILLINGS — Isabelle Heggem had a dominant double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and sister Madeline Heggem backed her with 10 points and seven boards as Roy-Winifred moved into the consolation game with a 45-39 victory over Plentywood at the Class C state girls basketball tournament at Lockwood High School on Friday.
Roy-Winifred will meet Manhattan Christian in a rematch of a first-round state tournament game last year won by the Outlaws.
Megan Bergum added nine points and Trinity Edwards had five assists for the defending state co-champion Outlaws, who outscored the Wildcats 13-7 in the decisive fourth quarter. The teams were tied 32-all after three quarters.
Liv Wangerin led Plentywood with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Annie Kaul added eight points and two steals.
Manhattan Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 37
Kiersten Van Kirk and Eliana Kuperus both produced double-doubles as the Eagles avenged one of their two season defeats and earned a shot at Roy-Winifred in the consolation game.
Van Kirk scored 14 points and hauled down 16 rebounds. Kuperus did her share with 10 points and 12 boards.
The two teams combined for 59 turnovers, 33 by Manhattan Christian. The Eagles trailed by a point at halftime but scored the first seven points of the second half.
Klaire Kovatch scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for the Blackhawks, who entered the tournament unbeaten.
