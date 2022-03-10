GREAT FALLS — All four Northern C and Eastern C teams earned berths to the semifinals with opening round victories at the Class C girls basketball tournament Thursday.
Plentywood 56, Manhattan Christian 13
Plentywood's Liv Wangerin admitted there was a little bit of revenge on the Wildcats' minds when they opened their state basketball tournament run Thursday.
"We knew they were going to be tough," Wangerin said. "We played them in volleyball and we had a little revenge in mind because we lost to them in the state championship so that was definitely a factor coming out."
They removed any possibility of a similar outcome early Thursday when the Wildcats (23-1) jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 19-5 in the second en route to a 56-13 victory.
“It felt really good to get out the first game and play like that," Wangerin said.
“I knew that we could challenge these teams and I knew we could put up a fight," Plentywood's Shayla Fawcett said. "I knew we were ready."
The Wildcats were opportunistic defensively and scored 26 points off turnovers compared to none for the Eagles.
"We ran into a good team," Manhattan Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. "Those girls are skilled, athletic, obviously put some time in and are physical.”
The senior Wangerin led the Wildcats with 20 points and nine rebounds and Emma Brensdal chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds.
Manhattan Christian's Natalie Walhof scored five points to lead the Eagles as they struggled to gain momentum.
"I thought the girls competed hard and they stayed with it even though they were down by a big margin. Their effort was still there in the second half even though there wasn’t a lot of good things getting accomplished," Bellach said. "I was proud of the girls for sticking with the effort."
Plentywood will face Roy-Winifred in the semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m just really proud of my teammates," Wangerin said. "They all came out and each did their job and we got it done."
Ekalaka and Manhattan Christian (23-3) will try to stave off elimination by meeting Friday at 11 a.m.
Roy-Winifred 55, Ekalaka 28
The Outlaws set the pace by scoring five points in the first minute and never looked back against Ekalaka (20-6) as they opened their 2022 Class C state tournament run with a 55-28 victory and maintained an unblemished 25-0 record this season.
"I think the girls are just playing ball and we can’t worry about losing. We just go out there and do what we do and hopefully we get the W," co-coach Mauri Elness said.
Roy-Winifred had a 22-0 lead after the first quarter, 13 of which came from Laynee Elness, and the Bulldogs finally got on the board in the second quarter on a three-pointer from Nasya O'Connor.
"We knew we were going to have to play really well," Ekalaka coach Kayla Olsen said after.
But once the Outlaws got rolling, there wasn't a lot Ekalaka could do especially against a significant height difference.
Elness led the Outlaws with 21 points along with with five rebounds as she made the most of transition baskets. Madeline Heggem added 12 points and 10 rebounds in notching a double-double for Roy-Winifred.
Roy-Winifred will face Plentywood in the semifinals Friday.
“The next round is going to be tougher and so we just have to take care of the little things that we maybe didn’t do tonight because on the tougher teams are going to capitalize on that so we just need to make sure that we’re firing on all cylinders and we’re all on the same page," Elness said.
O'Connor, who is an eighth grader, racked up 20 of the Bullldogs' points, including going four for six from beyond the three-point line.
In spite of the difficulties, Olsen thought they made some adjustments in the second half that they can use to build on for tomorrow.
"It's fun to be one of eight." Olsen said.
Ekalaka drops to the consolation round where they will face Manhattan Christian Friday at 11 a.m.
Box Elder 42, Melstone 33
The Bears (20-2) overcame a scoreless first quarter to advance through their first round game against Melstone (22-3) with a 42-33 victory.
Behind Draya Wacker's five points to get things started, Melstone jumped out to a 11-0 lead before Box Elder was able to get on the board about a minute and a half into the second quarter. From there they kept clawing their way back in. The Bears tied it up on a Kyla Momberg 3-pointer in the third quarter with just under a minute left.
“I think we had confidence in our defense that eventually things are going to come our way. We knew that eventually the ball would go in the hold for us and we were lucky it did, eventually," Box Elder coach Joel Rosette said. "But I think the kids just battled all night and constantly put pressure on them, didn’t make anything easy for them, and we battled them to the end."
Breanna Bacon came alive in the second half scoring 19 of her 22 points in the second half.
“Breanna was tough tonight," Rosette said. "It was a tough cover for them to get somebody that could guard her in the block and off the bounce and she did great. Overall it was a great team effort."
Momberg pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven steals for the Bears.
“(Momberg) was all over the floor and really trying to create for us," Rosette said. "Every one of our girls we put in made a play."
Box Elder will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
Once Box Elder gained momentum, they were able to pull away from the Broncs as they couldn't find an answer. Wacker finished with 15 points for the Broncs.
“Their defensive pressure is just more than we’ve seen this year. We knew that was going to be the case before the game coming in, but it’s just really hard to simulate that in practice and in our division we just don’t get the opportunity to play teams like that so it kind of shocked us and their depth hurt us too," Melstone coach Ole Eike said.
Melstone, who has four eighth graders on the team and 13 girls total in the high school, played a short bench with three starters playing all 32 minutes.
"They’re a good basketball team and they can really pressure the basketball and I think they just kind of wore us down by the fourth quarter," Eike said.
“Getting third is a reasonable goal for us and we just moved on to that right away in the locker room," Eike said. "We know the first place trophy is out of the reach now, but third is still there so let’s go for it. Lay it all on the line.
Melstone will play Twin Bridges in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Twin Bridges 28
Teagan Erickson's double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds led the Mavericks (22-2) past Twin Bridges (18-6) in the opening game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament.
“I’ve always believed that the hardest part is getting here in Class C so once you’re here, I just tell the girls to go out and enjoy it and have fun," Mavericks' coach Amber Erickson said.
The Falcons came out with strong pressure, but couldn't capitalize on opportunities while the Mavericks used the fast break and effective ball movement to break the press. They built up a 24-8 lead by halftime and never trailed.
Paige Wasson also notched 13 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks who are attempting to make the state championship for a second year in a row. They are comprised of of three players from Saco, three from Hinsdale and six from Whitewater.
“I said, ‘Hey we’ve been here before. You’ve played in the biggest game you can play here so we don’t need to be nervous. We know what this is all about,'" Erickson described after.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Twin Bridges came in with no one on their roster having any previous state tournament experience.
The Falcons' Allie Dale went on a fourth quarter run scoring six of her team-leading 10 total points, but by then the deficit was 30 points. Kyle Pancost added eight for the Falcons as they struggled shooting just 26% as a team.
"We had those first state game jitters," Twin Bridges coach Hannah Konen described.
With the victory, the Mavericks move on to the semifinal where they'll play Box Elder in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Twin Bridges will play Melstone in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
"We're very proud that we're here, but we didn't come this far to come this far," Konen said.
