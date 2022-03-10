GREAT FALLS — All four Northern C and Eastern C teams earned berths to the semifinals with opening round victories at the Class C girls basketball tournament Thursday.
Plentywood 56, Manhattan Christian 13
Plentywood's Liv Wangerin admitted there was a little bit of revenge on the Wildcats' minds when they opened their state basketball tournament run Thursday. Four months ago, they had met the Eagles in the Class C volleyball tournament in the state volleyball championship where the Eagles had come back to win two games and take the title.
They removed any possibility of a similar outcome early Thursday when the Wildcats jumped out to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 19-5 in the second en route to a 56-13 victory.
They were opportunistic defensively and scored 26 points off turnovers compared to none for the Eagles.
Senior Liv Wangerin led the Wildcats with 20 points and nine rebounds and Emma Brensdal chipped in 13 points with seven rebounds.
Manhattan Christian's Natalie Walhof scored five points to lead the Eagles as they struggled to gain momentum.
Plentywood will face Roy-Winifred in the semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ekalaka and Manhattan Christian will try to stave off elimination by meeting Friday at 11 a.m.
Roy-Winifred 55, Ekalaka 28
The Outlaws set the pace by scoring five points in the first minute and never looked back against Ekalaka as they opened their 2022 Class C state tournament run with a 55-28 victory and maintained an unblemished 25-0 record this season.
Roy-Winifred had a 22-0 lead after the first quarter, 13 of which came from Laynee Elness, and the Bulldogs finally got on the board in the second quarter on a three-pointer from Nasya O'Connor.
Elness led the Outlaws with 21 points along with with five rebounds. Madeline Heggem added 12 points and 10 rebounds in notching a double-double.
O'Connor racked up 20 of the Bullldogs' points, including going four for six from beyond the three-point line.
Roy-Winifred will face the winner of Plentywood and Manhattan Christian in the semifinals Friday. Ekalaka drops to the consolation round where they will face the loser of that game.
Box Elder 42, Melstone 33
The Bears (20-2) overcame a scoreless first quarter to advance through their first round game against Melstone (22-3) with a 42-33 victory.
Behind Draya Wacker's five points to get things started, Melstone jumped out to a 11-0 lead before Box Elder was able to get on the board about a minute and a half into the second quarter. From there they kept clawing their way back in. The Bears tied it up on a Kyla Momberg 3-pointer in the third quarter with just under a minute left.
Breanna Bacon came alive in the second half scoring 19 of her 22 points in the and Momberg pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven steals for the Bears.
Wacker finished with 15 points for the Broncs.
Box Elder will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. Melstone will play Twin Bridges in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Twin Bridges 28
Teagan Erickson's double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds led the Mavericks (22-2) past Twin Bridges (18-6) in the opening game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament.
The Falcons came out with strong pressure, but couldn't capitalize on opportunities while the Mavericks used the fast break and effective ball movement to break the press. They built up a 24-8 lead by halftime and never trailed.
Paige Wasson also notched 13 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks who were the 2021 runners-up and are attempting to make a similar run this season.
The Falcons Allie Dale went on a fourth quarter run scoring six of her team-leading 10 total points, but by then the deficit was 30 points. Kyle Pancost added eight for the Falcons as they struggled shooting just 26% as a team.
The Mavericks move on to the semifinal where they'll play Box Elder in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday. Twin Bridges will play Melstone in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
