GREAT FALLS — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Box Elder title hopes remained intact with opening round wins at the Class C state tournament Thursday.
Box Elder 42, Melstone 33
The Bears (20-2) overcame a scoreless first quarter to advance through their first round game against Melstone (22-3) with a 42-33 victory.
Behind Draya Wacker's five points to get things started, Melstone jumped out to a 11-0 lead before Box Elder was able to get on the board about a minute and a half into the second quarter. From there they kept clawing their way back in. The Bears tied it up on a Kyla Momberg 3-pointer in the third quarter with just under a minute left.
Breanna Bacon came alive in the second half scoring 19 of her 22 points in the and Momberg pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven steals for the Bears.
Wacker finished with 15 points for the Broncs.
Box Elder will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. Melstone will play Twin Bridges in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Twin Bridges 28
Teagan Erickson's double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds led the Mavericks (22-2) past Twin Bridges (18-6) in the opening game of the Class C girls state basketball tournament.
The Falcons came out with strong pressure, but couldn't capitalize on opportunities while the Mavericks used the fast break and effective ball movement to break the press. They built up a 24-8 lead by halftime and never trailed.
Paige Wasson also notched 13 points and six rebounds for the Mavericks who were the 2021 runners-up and are attempting to make a similar run this season.
The Falcons Allie Dale went on a fourth quarter run scoring six of her team-leading 10 total points, but by then the deficit was 30 points. Kyle Pancost added eight for the Falcons as they struggled shooting just 26% as a team.
The Mavericks move on to the semifinal where they'll play Box Elder in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. on Friday. Twin Bridges will play Melstone in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.