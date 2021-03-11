BILLINGS — The battle for Class C girls basketball championship will be waged between two teams trying forge a great bit of history.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, colloquially known as North Country, is seeking the first title for its young co-op and will play for its first crown since 2011 when the combo of Saco and Whitewater won it all. Hinsdale made a solo appearance in 2014.
Fort Benton, on the other hand, hasn’t been to a championship game since its days in Class B in 2000 and has never captured a title.
One will leave the Lockwood High School gym Saturday night with the big hardware.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, thanks in part to a big 3-pointer from guard Kia Wasson late in a tight semifinal game, advanced Thursday with a win over Roy-Winifred, 43-38. Fort Benton jumped out to a big lead in its semifinal matchup with Manhattan Christian and cruised to a 64-31 triumph.
Both teams relished the moment.
“I’ve been playing in this co-op since the seventh grade. This has always been a dream. This is my family,” said an emotional Wasson, a senior at Whitewater High. “Our coaches are going to go over film, and we’ll come up with a game plan and we’re just going to play like we’ve played all year.”
“We have banners up on the wall, but there’s nothing for girls basketball,” Fort Benton senior Abby Clark commented. “Our coach, every day at practice, she says, ‘Look up there. We want a banner.’ It’s a tangible thing, and it’s definitely our goal.”
Roy-Winifred dropped into a Friday loser-out game against Plentywood, which eliminated Melstone 43-28 on Thursday. Manhattan Christian will get a rematch Friday with Western C foe Seeley-Swan, which ousted Jordan 64-34.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 43, Roy-Winifred 38
Momentum swung like a pendulum during a semifinal struggle between Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Roy-Winifred. A hero needed to emerge.
Wasson embraced the opportunity — and delivered.
With the game tied, Wasson spotted up and buried a corner 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining to give her team the coveted lead, and the Mavericks held on to lock up a spot in the championship game. With the win, the top-ranked Mavericks ran their record to 23-0 and clinched the co-op’s first title-game berth since 2015.
“I was just ready to hit it and was ready to switch the momentum and get the game back in our control,” Wasson said of her clutch shot. “It felt unreal.”
Wasson hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and three total in the second half to propel S-W-H. She also made 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 1:02 and finished with a team-high 14 points.
The Mavericks overcame Roy-Winifred’s distinct height advantage, forcing the Outlaws (19-4) into a quicker pace after the first quarter with effective full-court pressure defense. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale forced 18 turnovers and didn’t allowed a field goal in the game’s final 2:33.
“We didn’t handle the pressure very well,” said Roy-Winifred coach Mauri Ellness, whose team had to share last year’s championship with Belt when everything was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.
“You can’t turn the ball over five or six times coming out in the third quarter. But I was proud of the girls to come back. We went inside and got some scores like we’re used to. But the 3s killed us.”
A Kora LaBrie shot put the Mavericks up 10 points midway through the third quarter, but Roy-Winifred fought back to take a one-point advantage in the fourth quarter when Jayda Southworth converted an offensive rebound and put-back with 5:49 left.
But a Wasson 3, her first of the fourth quarter, put the Mavericks back in front.
Roy-Winifred sisters Isabelle and Madeline Heggem, who stand 6-foot-3 and 6-0, respectively, combined for 23 rebounds. Isabelle, a freshman finished with 17 points. Trinity Edwards was also made a handful of big plays and scored 14 points.
Kaitlyn McColly and Jaycee Erickson each had seven points for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Fort Benton 64, Manhattan Christian 31
Fort Benton couldn’t have asked for a better start. The Longhorns jumped out to leads of 11-2 and 20-7 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Multifaceted guard Aspen Giese was the catalyst. Giese, who has signed to play at Montana State Billings, scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half and finished with four of the Longhorns’ eight 3-pointers.
Manhattan Christian (22-2) started the game playing zone defense in an effort to slow the pace, but Fort Benton (21-2) forced the Eagles back into a man-to-man strategy with its hot shooting. Giese hit a shot from the top of the key right off the bat and the Longhorns were off and running.
Fort Benton’s own defense did much of the work, also, by forcing 22 turnovers. Giese and her younger sister Emerson combined for 12 steals — six each.
“We’ve been saying all week that the defense that we play is probably what’s going to get us to this championship,” said Clark, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds. “I think we really buckled down and focused on doing the little things on defense.
“But it’s great to have a player like (Aspen). She definitely feeds the energy to our team.”
Not to be overshadowed, Emerson Giese, a sophomore, scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and played as big a role as anyone on the winning team.
Fort Benton neutralized the Eagles’ big guns, in particular 6-3 post Kiersten Van Kirk. Van Kirk, who has committed to play volleyball at Boise State, had just four field goal attempts and finished with eight points. She pulled down seven rebounds.
The Longhorns’ up-and-down style proved to be too much.
“They’re quick and they’re good at getting penetration. It’s a tough matchup for us,” Manhattan Christian coach Jeff Bellach said. “They’re a good-shooting team. I knew that was going to be a key. They deserve to play for the state title.
“Our girls are obviously disappointed, but we lost to a good team. They were a solid opponent and they played well.”
Seeley-Swan 64, Jordan 34
A day after being stymied by Roy-Winifred’s size, Seeley-Swan bounced back with a 64-34 victory over Jordan in a loser-out game.
Klaire Kovatch had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blackhawks, who stayed alive in the bracket and will play in another win-or-go-home contest Friday against Manhattan Christian. The Blackhawks lost 39-31 to Roy-Winifred in the first round.
Sariah Maughan added 12 points and Kyla Conley had 11 for Seeley-Swan (18-1). Maughan also had seven rebounds and four assists.
In its final game of the season, Jordan (16-9) was led by Lindsay Lawrence’s 13 points and eight rebounds. Brooke Murnion also pulled down eight boards.
Plentywood 43, Melstone 28
In Thursday’s other loser-out game, Plentywood benefited from a stellar effort by Liv Wangerin to keeps its season going with a 43-28 win over Melstone.
Wangerin finished with a double-double of 16 points and a tournament-high 16 rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who advanced further into the consolation bracket. Plentywood (20-4) will play Roy-Winifred on Friday.
Ashtyn Curtiss added 11 points and Emma Brensdal had 10 for Plentywood.
Melstone (19-4) was led by Leni Krehbiel’s six points and eight rebounds, and Kelsey Thurston’s eight points. Kayla Kombol added seven points for the Broncs, who were without the state’s top scorer, Draya Wacker. Wacker was lost for the season due to a knee injury in late January.
