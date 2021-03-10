BILLINGS — No one will ever accuse Roy-Winifred’s Madeline Heggem of lacking the courage to accept a challenge.
Not long after Heggem helped her team dispatch previously unconquered Seeley-Swan 39-31 on Wednesday in the first round of the State C girls basketball tournament at the Lockwood High School gym, she was reminded that the Outlaws must meet another unbeaten in Friday’s semifinals — top ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Heggem, a 6-foot junior post, is assured that the Outlaws will be ready, especially after they had to share the state championship last season with Belt when the tournament was halted because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Bring it on,” Heggem said with a shrug and a smile. “We’re here to play, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
The Outlaws will face 22-0 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, which looked every bit like a top contender in a 66-27 romp over Jordan.
The other first-round games Wednesday pit Melstone (19-2) and Manhattan Christian (21-1), and Fort Benton (19-2) versus Plentywood (19-3).
Roy-Winifred 39, Seeley-Swan 31
Twin towers — Heggem and her younger sister Isabelle, a 6-foot-3 freshman — were a handful for Seeley-Swan. Madeline Heggem scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds while had Isabelle 15 points and 10 boards to help their team advance to the semifinals for the third straight season.
The Outlaws played with a sense of purpose with last year’s ending still fresh in their minds.
“We never really got a chance to get out there and prove that we were there to win” last season, Madeline Heggem said.
“It’s exciting,” she added. “You never get used to it. Just to make it to state is an amazing opportunity, and being here is awesome. We came here to play ball, and that’s what’s going to happen.”
Madeline Heggem also blocked four shots on the defensive end as the Outlaws (19-3) didn’t allow Seeley-Swan many quality shots, especially early. The Blackhawks didn’t shoot well, and finished just 12 for 48 from the field (.250).
Bethany Hoag’s 11 points led Seeley-Swan. Emily Maughan added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Blackhawks pulled down 17 offensive rebounds and forced 27 turnovers but struggled to capitalize.
The loss was the first of the season for Seeley-Swan (17-1). The Blackhawks will play Jordan in a loser-out game Thursday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 66, Jordan 27
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale couldn’t have made a better first-round impression. The Mavericks, in their first tourney appearance since 2015, blitzed Jordan in the second quarter with a combination of pressure defense and easy baskets.
Leading by five points after the opening stanza, the Mavericks outscored Jordan 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 20-point advantage into halftime. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale forced 25 turnovers, including 17 in the first half.
“When we get into our press we try to push people into the corners to try to get traps, and then cut other people off to get steals and fast breaks,” said Kia Wasson, who had four of her team's 19 steals. “That was a part of keeping them to zero in the second quarter.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Wasson gave the Mavericks a 17-6 lead in the second. Later, an offensive rebound and put-back by Kaitlyn McColly, followed by baskets by Kora LaBrie and Jaycee Erickson off turnovers, had the Mavericks well on their way. The score was 36-6 at intermission.
The run was fueled by stout half-court and three-quarters-quart defensive pressure, which gave Jordan (16-8) fits. The Mustangs finally broke their scoring drought with a field goal at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter.
Wasson led all scorers with 18 points. Jaycee Erickson added 16 and McColly scored 15. Lindsay Lawrence paced Jordan with 10 points.
This story will be updated
