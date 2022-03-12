GREAT FALLS — By virtue of their Saturday morning wins, Twin Bridges and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale kept their hopes of playing for a trophy alive.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earned a 72-39 victory over Ekalaka in the first game of the morning.
In the second game, Twin Bridges eliminated Plentywood 42-41.
The Mavericks and Falcons will play at 4:30 p.m. at the Four Seasons Arena. The championship between Roy-Winifred and Box Elder will be at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will be rematches of sorts. The Mavericks and Falcons met in the opening round with Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale taking a 59-28 victory in an east meets west matchup.
Roy-Winifred and Box Elder met for the Northern C divisional championship two weeks ago with Roy-Winifred earning a 41-28 win.
Twin Bridges 42, Plentywood 41
The Falcons trailed the Wildcats by seven at halftime, but used a late surge to take a 15-3 advantage in the third quarter and then hung on to advance to the consolation game Saturday afternoon.
With 39 seconds left, Plentywood's Emma Brensdal hit a three-pointer to draw the Wildcats within three as they kept trying to claw back on Twin Bridges. They forced a turnover on the inbound, but then turned it over themselves.
They forced another turnover with 20 seconds left and Liv Wangerin drove in for a basket with 11 seconds left to draw within one.
On the inbounds, Plentywood fouled Ayla Janzen who stepped to the line for a one-and-one. It hit the rim and Plentywood rebounded to bring it up the floor. They found Brensdal again in the same spot who stepped to the line and let it fly. This time though, it skipped off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Twin Bridges' Allie Dale scored 20 points, including 13 in the second half, but it was Kyle Pancost who came up with 13 rebounds.
The Wildcats (23-3) were led by Wangerin's double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and Brensdal with nine points, 13 rebounds.
Twin Bridges (20-6) will play Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in the consolation at 4:30 p.m.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 72, Ekalaka 39
They came into the weekend hoping to play in a second consecutive state championship game. But after falling in the semifinals, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale regrouped Saturday morning to keep their hopes of a trophy alive.
They scored 27 points in the opening quarter where they opened up a 20 point lead over Ekalaka before rolling to a 72-39 victory in loser-out game.
Mavericks senior Jaycee Erickson scored 20 points to lead all scorers. Sophomore Paige Wasson chipped in another 17.
Ekalaka junior Heidi LaBree scored 13 points and eighth-grader Nasya O'Connor scored 11 points. The Bulldogs' season ends at 21-7.
The Mavericks (23-3) advance to the consolation game Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. where they'll face Twin Bridges.
This story will be updated.
