BILLINGS — No one will ever accuse Roy-Winifred’s Madeline Heggem of lacking the courage to accept a challenge.
Not long after Heggem helped her team dispatch previously unconquered Seeley-Swan 39-31 on Wednesday in the first round of the State C girls basketball tournament at the Lockwood High School gym, she was reminded that the Outlaws must meet another unbeaten in Thursday’s semifinals — top ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.
Heggem, a 6-foot junior post, is assured that the Outlaws will be ready, especially after they had to share the state championship last season with Belt when the tournament was halted because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Bring it on,” Heggem said with a shrug and a smile. “We’re here to play, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
The Outlaws will face 22-0 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, which looked every bit like a top contender in a 66-27 romp over Jordan.
Manhattan Christian also punched its semifinal ticket with a 56-32 victory over Melstone. Kiersten Van Kirk, a 6-3 junior, was the catalyst as the Eagles started to run away after the first quarter.
Christian will meet Fort Benton on Thursday. The Longhorns used a late scoring run — thanks to some clutch baskets by Cloe Kalanick — to outlast Plentywood 51-46 in the first round.
Roy-Winifred 39, Seeley-Swan 31
Twin towers — Heggem and her younger sister Isabelle, a 6-foot-3 freshman — were a handful for Seeley-Swan, combining for 33 points and 19 rebounds. Madeline Heggem scored 18 points and grabbed nine boards while had Isabelle 15 points and 10 rebounds to help their team advance to the semifinals for the third straight season.
The Outlaws played with a sense of purpose with last year’s ending still fresh in their minds.
“We never really got a chance to get out there and prove that we were there to win” last season, Madeline Heggem said.
“It’s exciting,” she added. “You never get used to it. Just to make it to state is an amazing opportunity, and being here is awesome. We came here to play ball, and that’s what’s going to happen.”
Madeline Heggem also blocked four shots on the defensive end as the Outlaws (19-3) didn’t allow Seeley-Swan many quality shots, especially early. The Blackhawks didn’t shoot well, and finished just 12 for 48 from the field (.250).
Bethany Hoag’s 11 points led Seeley-Swan. Emily Maughan added 10 points and seven rebounds. The Blackhawks pulled down 17 offensive rebounds and forced 27 turnovers but struggled to capitalize.
The loss was the first of the season for Seeley-Swan (17-1). The Blackhawks will play Jordan in a loser-out game Thursday.
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 66, Jordan 27
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale couldn’t have made a better first-round impression. The Mavericks, in their first tourney appearance since 2015, blitzed Jordan in the second quarter with a combination of pressure defense and easy baskets.
Leading by five points after the opening stanza, the Mavericks outscored Jordan 25-0 in the second quarter to take a 30-point advantage into halftime. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale forced 25 turnovers, including 17 in the first half.
“When we get into our press we try to push people into the corners to try to get traps, and then cut other people off to get steals and fast breaks,” said Kia Wasson, who had four of her team's 19 steals. “That was a part of keeping them to zero in the second quarter.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Wasson gave the Mavericks a 17-6 lead in the second. Later, an offensive rebound and put-back by Kaitlyn McColly, followed by baskets by Kora LaBrie and Jaycee Erickson off turnovers, had the Mavericks well on their way. The score was 36-6 at intermission.
The run was fueled by stout half-court and three-quarters-court defensive pressure, which gave Jordan (16-8) fits. The Mustangs finally broke their scoring drought with a field goal at the 6:10 mark of the third quarter.
Wasson led all scorers with 18 points. Jaycee Erickson added 16 and McColly scored 15. Lindsay Lawrence paced Jordan with 10 points.
Manhattan Christian 56, Melstone 32
Melstone dictated a slow pace at the outset but couldn’t contain Manhattan Christian’s Van Kirk, especially in the second quarter.
Van Kirk scored 13 of her team’s 20 points in the second as the Eagles (22-1) took a 14-point lead at intermission, and that was after she picked up her second foul. Van Kirk’s two quick baskets tied the game 10-10 early in the second, and her three-point play from an off-balance runner gave Christian a 17-10 advantage.
Ava Bellach hit a 3 later in the quarter to extend the lead to 14, and from there it was mathematic. Van Kirk, who finished with a game-high 24 points, said it took a bit of time for the Eagles to get going.
“The first quarter we were a little bit nervous,” she said. “But then we knew what we were here for. We had to put it all out on the floor and do what we know how to do.”
Melstone (19-3) scored just four points in the second quarter, a reminder for the Broncs that they are still without star guard Draya Wacker, whose season was cut short at the end of January due to a torn ACL. Wacker was averaging a state-high 25.1 points per game at the time of her injury.
The Broncs, who were led by Kayla Kombol’s nine points and Leni Kreihbiel’s eight, dropped into a loser-out game on Thursday, where they’ll face Plentywood.
Fort Benton 51, Plentywood 46
After a slow start, Plentywood seized momentum and held it well into the second half of the nightcap. That was until Kalanick came off the bench to provide a late spark for Fort Benton.
Kalanick scored on an aggressive drive to the rim and hit consecutive 3-pointers all in a 1:30 stretch as part of a 12-1 fourth-quarter run that turned a five-point deficit into an eventual seven-point lead. The Longhorns were able to withstand an earlier 3-point barrage from Plentywood to advance.
Fort Benton had to respond to some heavy fourth-quarter tension, but it wasn’t anything the team hadn’t been through before.
“We’ve been down before going into the fourth quarter this season, so I wasn’t too worried that we could battle back,” said Fort Benton guard Aspen Giese, who will play collegiately at Montana State Billings.
“Cloe came in and hit big shots when we needed her to, and it was so big for the team. We got some momentum back on that, and it was really good.”
Kalanick scored all eight of her points in that fourth-quarter stretch. Giese paced the Longhorns (20-2) with 17, while Abby Clark added 12. Giese and Clark each pulled down seven rebounds.
Liv Wangerin led Plentywood (19-4) with 18 points, including three 3s. As a team, the Wildcats hit 8 of 13 from the arc. Emma Brensdal had 12 points and six rebounds.
