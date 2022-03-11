GREAT FALLS — Twin Bridges and Ekalaka are moving on in the consolation round of the state Class C girls basketball tournament after victories Friday morning.
Ekalaka 68, Manhattan Christian 63
Ekalaka trailed by three at halftime to Manhattan Christian, but used a 17-9 scoring run in the third quarter to take the lead and ultimately eliminate the Eagles Friday morning in the consolation round of the Class C girls basketball tournament.
After battling back through both their district and divisional tournaments, including the divisional challenge game to even make the state tournament, the Bulldogs' resiliency showed up again. They were led by eighth-grader Nasya O'Connor with 21 points and nine rebounds. Juniors Heidi LaBree chipped in 17 points and Tyra O'Connor added 10 for Ekalaka.
Manhattan Christian juniors Grace Aamot scored 25 points and Ava Bellach had 21. Freshman Bella Triemstra grabbed 10 rebounds. The Eagles finish their season 23-4.
Ekalaka (21-6) will play the loser of Friday night's semifinal between Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale and Box Elder Saturday morning.
Twin Bridges 48, Melstone 40
After a three-year hiatus, Twin Bridges made their return this year to the state tournament. Coach Hannah Konen admitted after their first round loss to Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale that they may have been suffering from some jitters.
They bounced back Friday by shaking those off and made their stay at the 2022 Class C girls state basketball tournament a little longer with a 48-40 victory over Melstone (22-4) on the consolation side of the bracket.
Melstone had a strong shooting effort from beyond the arc with 30 of their total points coming from long range. They were led by Koye Rindal who hit six three-pointers en route to her team high 18 points. Draya Wacker added nine points and nine rebounds for the Broncs.
Allie Dale led Twin Bridges with 21 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Pancoast chipped in another 14 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to notch a double-double.
Twin Bridges (19-6) will play Saturday morning against the loser of the Roy-Winifred and Plentywood semifinal. They are still looking for their first trophy since 2017.
This story will be updated.
