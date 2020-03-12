MISSOULA — Melstone forgot to pack its full offensive arsenal for its first trip to the State C girls basketball tournament in 43 years, but it had more than enough defense Thursday to spoil Seeley-Swan’s first trip in four years.
The Broncs (24-1) pitched a fourth-quarter shutout against the Blackhawks (21-3) while closing the game on a 12-0 run to secure a 34-26 victory in their first game at state since 1977. They move on to face Belt in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Just getting here was quite monumental for us,” said Melstone coach Ole Eike, who was born in 1979 and is in his second stint and eighth year overall coaching the Broncs. “This is the fruit of their labors. To play in the Adams Center, where the Griz play, being from Melstone, Montana, that’s almost unbelievable. And for these girls to get a win the first night, I just couldn’t be prouder.”
Seeley-Swan, the lone Missoula-area team in either the girls or boys bracket, was in control for large parts of the game in its first state appearance since 2016. The Blackhawks led 15-4 in the first half, 24-16 midway through the third quarter and scored its last points to go ahead 26-22 late in the third quarter.
Seeley-Swan stayed ahead until Koye Rindal put Melstone up 27-26 in the fourth quarter by hitting one of her five 3-pointers. The Broncs went into stall mode on the offensive end, hit enough free throws, grabbed some offensive rebounds on the ones they missed and were benefited by the Blackhawks making just 2 of their 11 free-throw attempts.
“We didn’t do a good job of hitting our free throws, which we’re typically fairly strong in,” first-year Seeley-Swan coach David Cahoon said. “We just got taken out of our game, and our game was to push the floor. We were getting the ball inside. We were drawing those fouls, but then not capitalizing. I think we had a great opportunity in there to make some of those layups, and it just didn’t happen.”
Melstone won the rebounding battle, 34-31, including 12-7 on the offensive glass. The Broncs also limited Seeley-Swan to 36 shots, including just 15 in the second half, while taking 41 themselves and draining seven 3-pointers on 30 attempts.
“We thought if we could get in front of them and make them play some half-court offense, we thought we could get some stops, and we did,” Eike said. “Our offense kind of let us down. We didn’t hit some shots. But our defense was key. They’re a very good rebounding team, and I think the key was cleaning up the glass because we were a little undersized and holding them to one shot, getting the rebound. I think it proved to be the winning formula for us.”
Melstone freshman Koye Rindal provided the offense, scoring a game-high 15 points on five 3-pointers to go with eight points from Draya Wacker. She knocked down all five of those triples in the second half after missing all six of her attempts from beyond the arc in the first half.
“From the beginning of last year up until this year, I’ve just told her constantly, ‘If you’re open, you shoot it and forget about the last one and keep putting them up,’” Eike said of Rindal, who played on varsity last year as an eighth grader. “She’s done that for us all year.”
Seeley-Swan senior Terra Bertsch and junior Klaire Kovatch scored eight points apiece. The Blackhawks have a quick turnaround, playing Scobey in a loser-out game 11 a.m. Friday.
“That’s the beauty of this group is they’re pretty resilient,” Cahoon said. "They got done with this game and there weren’t a lot of tears. They had a great attitude. It was ‘What’s next, what’s our job and what do we need to do.’ Playing in a big stadium is kind of eye opening and good for us. I thought the ones that needed to step up did."
Belt 38, Scobey 29
Belt buckled down and never let Scobey get back in the game following a 9-0 run in the second half of its opening-round game.
In a game of runs, the Huskies (23-2) built their second-half lead to nine points and never allowed it to drop below four points as they scored a 38-29 win over the defending third-place Spartans (22-2) to advance to the semifinals.
“It was just our resiliency. We’re a fairly senior-laden group,” said 13th-year Belt coach Jeff Graham, who led the team to 10 consecutive placing finishes from 2008-17 but missed out on qualifying for state the past two seasons. “They went to state last year, so we knew they were going to be a tremendous threat, one of the best teams there is. We knew we’d be in a for a fight. They’ve got two of the best guards that you can see besides Winifred’s, so we’re pretty happy with getting that win.”
Belt began its push when it scored the final seven points of the third quarter and the first two of the fourth quarter to turn a 21-21 tie into a 30-21 lead. Senior Shelby Paulson scored seven of her nine points during that stretch.
Scobey pulled within 30-25, and Belt sophomore Lindsey Paulson answered with a 3-pointer, one of her two triples on her way to eight points. The Spartans fought back within 33-29, and Belt senior Kolby Pimperton scored the final five points on her way to a 12-point outing.
“They went small, so we kind of went small,” Graham said. “They had that big run in the second quarter, so we knew they weren’t going to go away. We had a couple big shots. Shelby Paulson had those big-time shots. We got in our delay game, which we’re comfortable with. They had to take quicker shots and we could kill some time while it wears them out on D. And we hit some free throws at the end.”
Belt had jumped out to a 13-6 lead, but Scobey closed the first half on a 12-2 run after trailing 16-6 to tie things up at 18-18 heading into the intermission. The Spartans took a 19-18 lead to open the second half but could never tie the game or reclaim the lead after Belt went up 23-21.
Scobey junior Gracee Lekvold scored a game-high 14 points. Senior Kortney Nelson added eight.
Roy-Winifred 53, Manhattan Christian 21
Roy-Winifred made quite the statement in its opening game as it began its quest to win the title after taking second place last season.
The Outlaws (23-2) led by 20 or more points most of the second half as they breezed past Manhattan Christian (22-5) on their way to a 53-21 victory. They’ll play Ekalaka in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We wanted to come out and play with confidence and for everybody to be a threat,” Roy Winifred co-head coach Marietta Boyce said. “We always want to play defense and try to rebound. I think we did that.”
Senior Dyauni Boyce had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace Roy-Winifred, which returned all five starters from last year’s runner-up team. Sophomore Madeline Heggem added 10 points, eighth grader Laynee Elness scored nine points and eighth grader Isabelle Heggem had eight points.
The Outlaws outrebounded Manhattan Christian 45-31, including 15-9 on the offensive glass. They shot 41.2% (21 of 51) from the field and held the Eagles to 17.1% (7 of 41).
“I was impressed with the post-partner play,” added co-head coach Mauri Elness. “We went inside out, which was huge. Then the rebounding, the rebound positioning, we rebounded well offensively and defensively, which is a plus.”
Roy-Winifred scored the first nine points of the game, led 11-2 after one quarter and was up 27-7 after the half. The Outlaws pushed their lead to 43-14 after three quarters and led by as many as 36 points, 52-16, in the second half.
Manhattan Christian didn’t reach double figures on the scoreboard until there was 1:09 left in the third quarter. The Eagles were trailing 42-11 at that point.
Junior Eliana Kuperus led Manhattan Christian with seven points. The Eagles will play Westby-Grenora in a loser-out game at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Ekalaka 70, Westby-Grenora 59, OT
Ekalaka came out composed in overtime despite blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, outscoring Westby-Grenora 13-2 in the extra period on its way to a 70-59 win in the opening game.
It’s the first win for Ekalaka (16-7) in the opening round of the state tournament in five trips under ninth-year head coach Kayla Olsen.
“We fell apart in the fourth and just said it’s a clean slate in overtime, so let’s start over,” Olsen said. “That’s the best thing about overtime is it’s a do-over. We knew we could do it. We just had to settle down and get it done. We were smart with the ball. Wish we would have played that way the last four minutes of the fourth. We’ve been in those situations before, which has helped us. They were still aggressive after being less aggressive in the fourth.”
Sisters Heather LaBree, Hannah LaBree and Heidi LaBree combined for 11 of Ekalaka’s 13 points in overtime. Heather scored a team-high 18 points, Hannah added 16 and Heidi chipped in 14. Kari Kittelmann added 11 points to give the Bulldogs four double-digit scorers.
Ekalaka led by as many as 12 points in the second half, 43-31, after closing the first half on a 24-9 run to take a 31-21 lead into the break. The Bulldogs took a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter, but Westby-Grenora outscored them 26-17 to force the extra period.
Brynn Folvag and Elizabeth Field guided the comeback attempt for Westby-Grenora (23-3), which had one second-half lead at 53-52, on a 3-pointer by Samantha Ledahl.
Folvag scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, while Field had 12 of her 17 points in the final two quarters. Jenna Rust, a 6-foot senior, finished with 12 points but was held to just four after scoring eight points in the first quarter against a team without a player taller than 5-7.
