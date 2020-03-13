MISSOULA — Scobey stayed alive in the State C girls basketball tournament by methodically pulling away from Seeley-Swan for a 40-28 win in a loser-out game Friday, sending the lone Missoula-area team home with an 0-2 record.
Scobey led Seeley-Swan 9-3 after one quarter, upped that to 22-13 at the half and pushed the lead to 34-23 heading to the fourth quarter. The Spartans moved on to another loser-out game Saturday.
"Them changing the pace on us and us not being able to pressure when we needed to was difficult," Seeley-Swan head coach David Cahoon said. "We figured it out towards the end but were already down by 10 or so points."
Kortney Nelson paced Scobey with 18 points, while teammate Grace Lekvold added 13 points. Nelson and Elli Linder each grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
Seeley-Swan junior Klaire Kovatch had a near double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore Sariah Maughan added nine points and six rebounds.
Neither team shot well from the field. Scobey made 11 of 39 shots (28.2%) and was 5 of 15 from the 3-point line, while Seeley-Swan made 9 of 39 shots (23.1%) and 4 of 19 3-point attempts.
Scobey fared better at the free-throw line, making nearly as many free throws as Seeley-Swan attempted. The Spartans were 13 of 23 (56.5%) at the charity stripe, while Seeley-Swan made 6 of 14 (42.9%).
Seeley-Swan had a 41-35 advantage on the boards, including 15-11 on the offensive glass. The Blackhawks, however, did commit 26 turnovers to Scobey's 15.
Westby-Grenora 52, Manhattan Christian 36
Westby-Grenora added to its eight-point halftime lead by outscoring Manhattan Christian 17-5 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach and earn a 52-36 win in a loser-out game Friday. The Thunder advanced to another loser-out game Saturday, while the Eagles were eliminated from the tournament.
Westby-Grenora senior Jenna Rust tallied a double-double with 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting while grabbing 17 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Elizabeth Field added 14 points, and Samantha Ledahl dished out seven assists.
Manhattan Christian got a team-high 16 points from Eliana Kuperus, who added nine rebounds. The Eagles missed all 14 of their 3-point attempts.
