Coach Maddie Keast and her Hellgate girls basketball team spend their Saturday afternoons volunteering at Holiday Grizzly Peak senior living community in Missoula.
Maybe, just maybe, it's one reason the Knights have built such good chemistry in January and won their last six games in a row.
Hellgate took a big step toward securing another city championship Friday night with a 54-28 win at Missoula Big Sky. The Class AA fifth-ranked Knights improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 against crosstown foes.
Hellgate jumped to a four-point lead in the first frame and then then held the Eagles scoreless in the second while scoring 11 to take control. Washington State commit Alex Covill scored 20 points and Chloe Larsen added 19 as the Knights stayed unbeaten in Western AA action (5-0).
It's safe to say Hellgate has come a long way since dropping two of its first three games.
"A lot of the kids didn't have varsity reps at the start of the season, so the biggest thing was getting them comfortable playing together," Keast said. "That took some time and a different level of trust between them and figuring out what everybody's roles are. Now we have kids that are expanding their roles and stepping into different roles."
One key to success for Hellgate has been the unselfish leadership of the 6-foot-6 senior leader Covill. She's not afraid to share the ball and that alone gives opposing teams fits.
"She's such a good teammate," Keast said. "We obviously want her to get the ball and show her skill set, but we want the other kids to feel just as confident in looking for their scoring options."
