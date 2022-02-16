BUTTE — The Butte Central girls’ basketball regular season has seen its peaks and valleys.
Through it all, the Maroons have been resilient and are playing their best ball of the season.
“I feel like the last couple of weeks they've kind of found their groove and we’re starting to play well together and do a lot of good things,” said Central coach Meg Murphy. “It's a good time of the year to start doing that.”
Winners in six of their last seven games coming into Thursday’s Southwestern A divisional clash with Corvallis, the Maroons have endured their share of adversity over the course of the 2021-22 season.
COVID issues and injuries during the first half of the season made it difficult to find any continuity on the floor, whether it was in practice or in games.
"We were down a lot of numbers and we played a lot of games right before Christmas,” Murphy said. “And then that’s when kids got sick and so forth. Then coming back after Christmas, we just, we hit a tough spot there. And like I said, we had five kids, six kids play. So that made it kind of difficult.”
Central alternated wins and losses during the first eight games of the season. But a 20-point loss at rival Dillon on Jan. 20 and then a heartbreaking, four-point loss to Hamilton on Jan. 22 marked the first time all season the Maroons had lost two in a row.
Also faced with a losing record for the first time all season, the Maroons decided to embrace a new role.
“We’re kind of coming into it as the underdogs,” said Sofee Thatcher after Central extended its winning streak to five games following a 30-point drubbing of Livingston. “We graduated five seniors last year, so we weren’t really expected to do much and I want to say that we’re starting to prove people wrong a little bit.”
Three days later, the Maroons’ winning streak reached six games after a 17-point win over Stevensville on Senior Night.
The season ended with another close loss to Hamilton. But if the Broncs and Central both advance after Thursday’s games, a rubber match will be in place Friday at 5 p.m.
The Maroons’ recent success has been the result of a number of factors, but it starts with getting their roster back to full strength, or close to it. Having bodies in the lineup and at practice allows the coaches to make changes to figure out what works for this specific group.
“We’ve been playing a lot more man and a lot of 2-3 zone,” Murphy said. “So we mix it up quite a bit. And I think that that has made a big difference for us. I don't know if there's any one key message, but it was basically learning to play together as a team.”
Central has also moved Thatcher inside since the Maroons had been without a true post player for much of the season.
“That's helped us quite a bit, moving her in a little bit,” Murphy said. “She’s so physically strong. Only being 5-foot-6, she probably plays like she's 5-foot-10 at times.”
In an ideal season without injuries or COVID protocols, these are the types of tweaks that Murphy and her staff would have preferred to make during December and January. With a roster that returned little varsity experience from last season, every minute on the court – or off – has been valuable.
"Besides Sofee, we really don't have a lot of kids that had a lot of playing time on varsity,” Murphy said. “Brooke (Badovinac) played a little bit. She played spurts, but she was hurt a lot last year. So her minutes weren't all that many. So you're looking at taking four JV kids with minimal varsity time and asking them to play 32 minutes.”
Along with Badovinac, one of those other players to step up into an elevated roll is Ella Moodry. Together they’ve been two constants in the lineup while other players have been forced in and out for various reasons.
“Those two kids, they carried us when (Thatcher) was not able to play,” Murphy said. “They just jumped right up and did their part to carry the load. So a lot of respect for those kids, and they just continue to get better each game. The last time we played Corvallis we didn't play with Sofee, so I'm anxious to get going again. Having those three kids, that's a big difference.”
The Maroons have grinded through the tough times to earn the No. 3 seed in the divisional tournament. As they try to extend Murphy’s final season leading Butte Central for as long as possible, a state tournament appearance would be the ultimate sendoff. For now, though, the goal is simple.
“Survive and advance,” Murphy said.
