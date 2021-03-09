HELENA — Dani Bartsch has done basically everything a high school basketball player can do.
She's a state champion, earned a ton of accolades and ranks in the top three in Helena Capital school history in points, rebounds, steals, blocked shots and assists.
The 6-foot-2 senior, who will play for the Montana Lady Griz, is undoubtedly one of the greatest Bruins to ever step foot on a basketball court.
But as she approaches the final weekend of her high school career, there's one thing Bartsch hasn't done: play in a state championship game.
That's the one chapter of her legacy still waiting to be written.
"That moment is something you can't replicate," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "She's had a lot of success in basketball and in other sports obviously, but in basketball, that's the pinnacle. Kenzie Johnston was a great player for (CHS) and had a great career with the Lady Griz — she got to have that moment. Not all great players get to have that and that would be a really cool way for her to cap things off."
While Dani hasn't played in a state championship game, there's a big caveat that goes along with that statement, because if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruins would have met Billings West in the 2020 state title game last season.
Instead, Bartsch and the Bruins had to settle for being co-champions, despite a 22-1 overall record, after state championship games were canceled.
Now, she has one more chance to reach a state title game and wants to take advantage of it.
"I don't know about my legacy, I haven't really thought about that," Bartsch said. "But when you have the opportunity, you always want to be remembered for hanging a banner."
Of course, Bartsch has already had a hand in hanging a few.
She's been part of three state championship volleyball teams, and the co-state championship basketball team from 2020, not to mention Bruin teams that won Western AA divisional hoop titles in 2019 and 2020.
"It's awesome that our class of girls has been able to win (state) championships in not just one sport, but two," she said. "And I think it would be cool to say that over three years, we won five (state) championships."
All that winning is something Dani has been able to share with her twin sister Paige. But Paige, a 6-foot-4 standout in her own right, on the basketball court and in volleyball, will play for Boise State next fall meaning this weekend is their final chance at sharing a championship.
"It's sad to think about," Dani said. "Even after the Flathead (playoff) game, we knew it was the last game we would play together on our home court. But I have loved playing every sport with her growing up and I'm going to miss her. It will be weird not having her on the court but she will do great things in Boise and I'm excited to watch her."
The Bartsch twins can still have a hand in doing something no other class AA team has done: Winning back-to-back titles in volleyball and basketball.
"I feel like, with all the time we've put in, we definitely deserve it," she said.
All the time in the gym has certainly been a factor in Dani's success. Basketball is a skill game after all, and the things she can do aren't developed overnight.
The talent has always been there, though.
It was there during her freshman season when she played on a 20-6 Capital team and was its leading scorer in two of three Western AA Divisional tournament games.
It was also there when she scored nearly 10 points a game as a sophomore and helped Capital reach the state semifinals, before bowing out to arch-rival Helena High and Jamie Pickens.
Then last year, after she averaged 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds, Bartsch and the Bruins reached the title game, but never got the chance to be part of that state championship atmosphere, which she hopes to change this week at the Class AA state tournament in Great Falls.
"Watching Billings Central and Havre (Class A championship) got me pretty jacked up for it," Bartsch said. "Just getting the chance to play in a state title game and having fans, I just really hope we get that opportunity.
"I remember watching Helena High play in the championship when I was a sophomore," she continued. "That was really exciting and I hope we get to experience something like that."
Bartsch has been doing everything possible to help get her team that opportunity which includes scoring 16.1 points per game (second in Class AA) and grabbing 11.1 rebounds, tops in the state.
However, she does much more than score and rebound. She's fourth in the state in assists and one of the noticeable steps forward she's taken this season has been as a creator.
"Her passing ability is an X-factor for us," Garcin-Forba said.
But making plays isn't just about the ability to pass, you have to be able to draw defenders, then take advantage of the defense trying to guard one with two, and Bartsch does that as well as anyone in Class AA.
"Her floor vision is just at another level and I think that's part of what makes her game so special," Garcin-Forba said. "She also just has that ability to draw defenders and just has that it factor in terms of being able to pass the ball. A lot of point guards have that and we have that in ours (Jaymee Sheridan) but Dani also has that — at 6-(foot)-2. That makes her even harder to guard."
Of all the career milestones at Capital, the fact that Bartsch is third all-time in assists might be the most surprising, but only if you try to box her in as a post player because of her size.
"She can play one through five (positions) if we need her to," Garcin-Forba said. "She can run of our offense and she can defend one through five. That makes her pretty unique."
If Dani's size and athleticism make her unique, her new-found level of confidence has made her unstoppable.
"Last year, I was a pretty good passer and I rebounded well," Bartsch said. "But I needed to up my game as a scorer and it's come full circle."
This season, as the Bruins have put together a 14-1 record and enter Wednesday's state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the Western AA, her play hasn't just improved — it's transformed.
Her scoring average is up five points a game, she's getting 3.5 more rebounds per game, has upped her assist average from 2.0 to 3.5, all while increasing her steals and shooting percentages significantly.
"This summer, we (coach Garcin-Forba and I) worked on attacking and just trying to be more aggressive," Bartsch said. "And, I saw it starting to work in games and that helped my confidence even more."
That mindset has made a big difference and it's easy to see in the shooting numbers.
Last year, Bartsch made 48 percent of her shots. This year, she's shooting a higher percentage (53 percent) on more attempts and has nearly doubled her 3-point percentage (19 to 35).
"It's a confidence thing," she said. "I know if they aren't right there, absolutely in my face, I can make that shot and now, I'm not afraid to pull the trigger."
Yet, even with all of her eye-popping numbers, her impact goes beyond the box score.
"She leads by example for us," Garcin-Forba said. "She's so talented but she's so humble about it and she works really hard. I think that really draws her teammates to her because she wants to win so badly with them."
This week, the Bruins will have the chance to win a state title that's not shared.
And Dani Bartsch, she can write the final chapter of a legendary career at Capital, one that's a state championship game away from being complete.
