Every game has a turning point — a play or a moment that seems to change everything.
And Thursday night, in Helena's 48-39 win over Capital in the girls crosstown basketball game at the Bears Den, it just so happened to be the first play.
Sophomore point guard Avery Kraft collected the basketball after the opening tip, dribbled up to the 3-point line and drained a 3-pointer.
"I just wanted to set the tone," Kraft said.
That she did.
After the two teams traded buckets and Capital pulled even at 5-5, Kraft hit her second big shot — another 3-pointer — putting Helena in front at the end of the first quarter.
"Avery's boost really helped us slow down our offense," Alex Bullock said. "We had a little bit of a tough time staying in control but getting that lead really helped us drive it home."
Early in the second quarter, Kayla Almquist tied the score for CHS at 8-8 with a trey of her own, but it wasn't long before Kraft had made her third from beyond the arc, which gave Helena a 12-8 advantage with 6:29 left before halftime.
Kraft's start ignited a chain reaction and in the next four minutes, Helena would hit four more times from deep with two from Ashley Koenig, one from Maloree English and another from Kraft, by way of a shooter's bounce, just for good measure as the Bengals took a 27-16 lead into the break with 21 of those 27 points coming from the 3-point line.
"They shot 52 percent from three," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "And we shot 13. I think that's a pretty glaring number. That and they shot better free throws. But they just couldn't miss. They were 10-for-19 and we were 3-for-22 and that was your difference maker right there."
With five of those 10 treys to her credit, Kraft, who finished with 19 points and two assists while playing all 32 minutes, was the difference maker.
"It was really fun," Kraft said. "Everyone being there really pumped us up and I give a lot of credit to my teammates. I think we just fed off each other."
For the Bengals, the crosstown win is their first since 2018-19 when they swept CHS on the way to a third consecutive Class AA state championship.
It was also the first win over Capital for Helena High head coach Ben Dudek.
"I'm really proud of our girls," he said. "That's obviously a really big win. But nobody puts up banners for crosstown. We have more games to play."
A crosstown win is always encouraging, especially for players like Kraft and Bullock who endured a sweep at the hands of Capital a year ago as the Bruins powered their way to a second straight state championship.
"We can't let our highs to get high and our lows to get low," Bullock said. "But this was definitely a good win. We'll enjoy this tomorrow, but after that, we have two important conference games next week."
In the third quarter, Capital started to find a groove offensively. The Bruins made just 4-of-18 shots in the first half and 7-of-19 from the free throw line, but a score by Jada Clarkson trimmed the lead to to seven before Kraft's fifth 3-pointer extended it back to 10.
Logan Todorovich and Bullock made the ninth and 10th treys for Helena High which led by as many as 14 at 38-24.
Capital responded with an 11-0 run that spanned that later stages of the third and fourth quarters and when Almquist made her second shot from beyond the arc, Capital found itself down 38-35 with 3:12 left.
"I thought we were more aggressive in the second half," Garcin-Forba said. "We were looking to attack a little more. Jada had a great second half and she was able to get things going and make some plays."
Bullock made the next play, scoring a key bucket inside. English added another hoop for the Bengals, who then closed out the game at the free throw line.
In addition to getting 19 from Kraft, Bullock finished with eight points and seven rebounds, while Ashley Koenig and English both had seven. Logan Todorovich pitched in with six.
Clarkson led the way for the Bruins with 13 and Almquist contributed with 10 for the Bruins, who didn't lead at all in the game on Thursday.
With the win, Helena improved to 2-2 in the Western AA and 5-3 overall. Capital dropped to 1-3 in conference play, as well as 4-4 overall following its second consecutive loss.
"We have to figure out how we can get better," Garcin-Forba said. "That's my job and I have to figure out how to make free throws, finish around the rim and make more plays. But it's game eight. The season is still very young so we will learn from this and try to figure out how to start faster."
